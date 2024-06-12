Bizmatics and DrFirst Partner to Boost Medication Adherence

PrognoCIS EHR Adds RxInform Automated Patient Messaging to E-Prescribing Workflow

ROCKVILLE, Md. and NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health technology pioneer DrFirst and Bizmatics, a leading provider of clinical and business productivity software and services for multidisciplinary medical practices and healthcare organizations, today announced a partnership to reduce prescription abandonment and improve medication adherence. Bizmatics will integrate the RxInform patient engagement solution into PrognoCIS, their electronic health record (EHR) software, to deliver automated messages to patients' mobile devices when their healthcare providers send prescriptions to the pharmacy.

More than 25% of new prescriptions are never picked up by patients due to high out-of-pocket costs, concerns about side effects, or forgetfulness. These gaps in adherence contribute to poor patient outcomes, such as disease progression and hospital readmissions, which also increases costs to the U.S. healthcare system.

Now, prescribers using the PrognoCIS EHR can help reverse high prescription abandonment rates without disrupting their clinical workflows by automatically triggering a secure message to patients after an electronic prescription is sent to the pharmacy. RxInform messages let patients view their prescription and pharmacy location, provide educational information about the medication, and offer ways to save on prescription costs, which can be crucial for improving adherence.

"The DrFirst and PrognoCIS partnership strengthens the connection between healthcare providers and their patients," said Marc Keller, EVP of Bizmatics. "By integrating RxInform, our clients can offer patients enhanced access to knowledge-based articles, text reminders for their prescriptions, payment details, and available coupons."

RxInform has consistently earned a 95% satisfaction rate, receiving over 20 million patient ratings. This positive feedback underscores the improved connections between practitioners and patients, improving the patient experience and helping them start and stay on therapy.

"When patients don't pick up and take their prescriptions, it can have serious implications for their health," said G. Cameron Deemer, CEO of DrFirst. "By adopting an integrated approach to e-prescribing, Bizmatics is empowering its prescribers to address the behavioral, financial, and practical barriers that lead to abandoned prescriptions and contribute to poor health outcomes. When you combine an efficient provider workflow with a personalized patient engagement strategy, you can really move the needle on medication adherence."

About DrFirst

Since 2000, healthcare IT pioneer DrFirst has empowered providers and patients to achieve better health through intelligent medication management. We improve healthcare efficiency and effectiveness by enhancing e-prescribing workflows, improving medication history, optimizing clinical data usability, and helping patients start and stay on therapy. In the last few years, DrFirst has won over 25 awards for excellence and innovation, including winning Gold in the prestigious Edison Awards in 2023, recognizing our game-changing use of AI to streamline time-consuming healthcare workflows and prevent medication errors. Our solutions are used by more than 350,000 prescribers, 71,000 pharmacies, 270 EHRs and health information systems, and over 2,000 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit DrFirst.com and follow @DrFirst.

About Bizmatics: A Business Unit of Harris Computer

Bizmatics, a leading innovator in healthcare technology, empowers ambulatory medical practices to thrive in today's evolving healthcare landscape. Our comprehensive suite of clinical and business productivity solutions – EHR, Occupational Medicine, Practice Management, Medical Billing, Telemedicine and Patient Portal is integrated in our cloud-based PrognoCIS EHR Software. PrognoCIS equips clinics of all sizes – small, large, and multi-specialty – with the tools they need to achieve operational efficiency, create better patient outcomes, and maximize revenue. For more information, visit https://prognocis.com.

