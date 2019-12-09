BizMerlinHR Announces Major Expansion with a Strong Global Customer Footprint

RESTON, Va., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AI powered HR and HCM system, BizMerlinHR is closing 2019 fast and strong with major office expansion and widespread customer expansion across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa.

With major expansions in physical infrastructure, team capacity and customer logos, BizMerlinHR has positioned itself as a comprehensive, hyper-configurable and premium human capital management solution for midsize organizations with special focus on transforming the daily HR data into strategic insights.

"As our team expanded, we tripled the capacity in our offshore R&D center. This investment was driven by our decision to rapidly expand our team, across the board. While the goal was audacious, we were able to hire dozens of top-notch team members from premier education institutions even though the global talent market remains tight. Further, we made a strategic decision to allocate a significant percent of our employee time in informal and formal trainings. This ensures that every team member has the opportunity to do their very best work," BizMerlinHR Chief Operating Officer, Soneeka Arora, explains.

"BizMerlinHR has seen strong growth in new customers, absolute number of users, and daily HR transactions logged. The power of AI to engage, recommend, and guide the workforce has come alive and the applications are varied and broad. Schools and other large enterprises come up with optimal workforce schedules. Large consulting organizations are able to catalog and assess their competencies globally for the first time ever. Financial enterprise are able to automatically find the best training from thousands of available learning resources across dozens of catalogs. In all of these scenarios, BizMerlinHR guides and optimizes the human experience. In that sense, it is truly the first global, multi-lingual intelligent human experience management system," explains Elena Correas, SVP, Customer Success.

About BizMerlinHR:

https://www.bizmerlin.com

BizMerlinHR is an online Human Capital Management (HCM) software that offers comprehensive employee records, onboarding tools, e-signature, leave tracking, performance reviews, 360-degree feedback, goal tracking, applicant tracking system and reporting. It is an engaging Human Resources Management Solution, which saves HR practitioners, managers, and employees, time and headspace to focus on the real problems they set off to solve. It is cloud-based and available via your favorite browsers and native iOS and Android mobile apps.

BizMerlinHR application suite also includes career planner and workforce planning systems. It integrates with more than 100 applications such as JIRA, Slack, QuickBooks, and many more.

