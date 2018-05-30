Bizness Apps Acquired By Think3

Mobile apps provide a powerful connection between brands and their consumers. Bizness Apps makes it possible for all small businesses to compete with large corporate brands through mobile technologies. Their app builder allows small business owners to enhance their customers' experience, increase revenue, improve productivity, and reduce costs. Through various app platforms, Bizness Apps' customers enjoy features ranging from mobile ordering to loyalty programs, review campaigns, and messaging at affordable prices.

"With the mobile industry growing at an exponential rate, small businesses need guidance in order to succeed in this mobile-first world," said the founder of Bizness Apps, Andrew Gazdecki. "We look forward to continuing our mission of helping local businesses create engaging mobile experiences for their customers, with the help of Think3."

Now as part of the Think3 portfolio, Bizness Apps and Think3 will continue to invest in customer success while ensuring customers continue to receive the highest level of customer service, product delivery, and technical support. Bizness Apps will also become a key component of the Think3 Prime program - enabling customers to utilize software across more than seventy other portfolio companies at no additional charge.

"Think3 was founded for exactly this purpose - to enable strong companies like Bizness Apps to continue to flourish and grow while also enabling their great founders to go start new companies. Bizness Apps has built a strong reputation in the mobile app industry, and the Company has a proven track record of successfully helping their partners and small businesses grow their company," said Andy Tryba, founder & CEO of Think3. "I am excited to build on Bizness Apps' market-leading position, delivering next-generation mobile solutions."

Think3 is thrilled to work with the 100,000+ small businesses using Bizness Apps' scalable app builder platform. They are committed to continuing the mission to improve customer service and product development for the millions of customers and users Bizness Apps supports on a daily basis.

Andrew Gazdecki, a serial entrepreneur, will remain onboard at Bizness Apps to help transition the team over to ensure the long-term success of the company. The Think3 program will also give him the opportunity to launch a new venture and continue to expand on his young entrepreneurial career.

Lumos Partners acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Bizness Apps.

About Bizness Apps

Bizness Apps is a two-time "Inc. 500 Fastest Growing" award winning company. Our app building platform allows small businesses to build mobile solutions that compete with big brands, making it possible for everyone to create an affordable mobile app for their business. Our Partner Program allows entrepreneurs and agencies to resell mobile apps under our white label solution and provide powerful mobile solutions for local businesses. Bizness Apps was named the "91st Fastest Growing Private Company in America" by Inc. magazine in 2015.

About Think3

Think3 is a $1 billion private equity fund designed to enable SaaS founders to take more shots on goal. As a completely new kind of fund backed by proven experience in successful company acquisitions, we believe entrepreneurs should think of their careers as a portfolio and sell their companies earlier to move on to their next high-growth venture. We purchase SaaS companies and enable a unique transition process that empowers founders and their teams to then launch their next startup. For more information, please go to www.think3.com.

