Bizos Cavallo Announces Alliance with Sanders Containment Filters

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizos Cavallo Enterprises, LLC Health and Wellness Division today announced the formation of an International Distribution Agreement with Sanders Corporation to provide Containment Filters, Pre-Filters, and eco-friendly TPS Frames in an effort to mitigate certain airborne pathogens in both the private and public sector.

"We are excited to partner with Scott and the Sanders team to continue our effort to provide meaningful solutions for the environmental issues abundant in the world today," said Elvin Thibodeaux, managing partner, Bizos Cavallo. "Air filtration and the mitigation of viral airborne pathogens is critical around the world and together with our portfolio of health and wellness partners we look forward to supporting the additional needs of our clients and the public."

Sanders Containment Filter is a new and innovative product in air filtration. Independently tested at efficiencies as high as 99.9998% the Sanders Containment Filter is able to remove particles the size of known viruses and bacteria from the air. The Sanders Containment Filter 150 series media has the ability to filter submicron particles all indoor air facilities. Because it is a simple cut pad, Sanders Containment Filters can be applied to any current standard HVAC system or on a simple air mover for a quick and efficient "scrub" of the air.

"I am thrilled to be working with Bizos Cavallo and look forward to helping change the way people think about air filtration," said Scott Sanders, president, Sanders Incorporated.

Sanders Containment Filters are encouraged for any residential or commercial facility seeking to provide near 100% clean and filtrated air to their customers during this national pandemic. Bizos Cavallo will provide short- and long-term filtration support through their extensive international network of representatives.

About Bizos Cavallo Enterprises, LLC

Bizos Cavallo Enterprises, LLC is a strategic consulting and operations firm focused in emerging healthcare, strategic alliances and global investment resources based in Dallas, TX with offices in New Orleans, LA and Winston-Salem, NC. Founded in 2017, Bizos Cavallo's network is comprised of partners including professional accountants, seasoned legal advisors, marketing and operations executives, and a host of strategic alliances with clients in the United States, Singapore, Dubai, France, the United Kingdom, Greece, and the West Indies. To learn more about Bizos Cavallo, please see our website: www.bizoscavallo.com

About Sanders Incorporated

Sanders Inc is an Illinois-based family run company that was established in 2001. Scott Sanders has been in the filtration industry for over 30 years. To learn more about the Sanders Containment filter please see our website: www.sandersfilters.com.

Contact:

Mark Conner, Partner, Bizos Cavallo Enterprises, LLC

[email protected]

504-913-4817

Scott Sanders, President, Sanders Inc.

[email protected]

815-634-4611

