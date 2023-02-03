Awards Season -- 100 Former Child Actors Added to the List of Those Who Impacted Society in a Positive Way Child actors are closely tied to Academy Award nominations, with at least 51 former child actors claiming nominations as adults. Blame it on Malcolm Gladwell's "10,000 rule" or innate talent, but it is an undeniable statistic: the best way to win a trophy is to have had a career as a child. This year's Oscar nominees include former child actors Ana de Armas, Michelle Williams, Austin Butler, and Ke Huy Quan. Golden Globes add Darren Criss, Amanda Seyfried and Tyler James Williams. But not everyone spins their career into Oscar gold...

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Child actors are closely tied to Academy Award® nominations, with at least 51 former child actors claiming nominations as adults. Blame it on Malcolm Gladwell's "10,000 rule" or innate talent, but it is an undeniable statistic: the best way to win a trophy is to have had a career as a child. This year's Oscar® nominees include former child actors Ana de Armas, Michelle Williams, Austin Butler, and Ke Huy Quan. Golden Globes add Darren Criss, Amanda Seyfried and Tyler James Williams.

Bizparentz Foundation Announces A+ Former Child Actors

But not everyone spins their career into Oscar® gold. Most professional child actors grow up, go to college, and move on to careers out of the spotlight. The Bizparentz A+ List celebrates them all, and provides a welcome respite from the "child-actor-gone-bad" narrative.

The 2023 A+ List contains 337 former child actors. It spans 10 countries, and includes performers from a variety of cultural backgrounds. For many, the list is a fun bit of trivia, or a moment of nostalgia. But for the hundreds of thousands (literally) of current and former young performers, this list is validation that their childhood wasn't a mistake. "This list is a counter-balance to the repetitive coverage of child-actors-gone bad, or the news about horrid stageparents, Of course there are bad apples and there are struggles! But it is a fact that the majority of young performers grow up just fine, and they thrive as creative, interesting community leaders. They just don't make the news," says Anne Henry, Co-founder of BizParentz Foundation.

Sure, there are star names, Oscar winners, and more than a few Marvel superheroes. But there are also Olympians, Prime Ministers (Australia and Poland!), entrepreneurs, soldiers, doctors, and lawyers. Here are some of the more unexpected additions for 2023:

Ruth Tompson, one of Walt Disney's original animators.

Coral Bonelli – pioneer of transgender rights in Mexico

Maggie Langrick – CEO of a publishing company

Tom Kerridge – Michelin starred chef

Duane Shepard, Sr – Tribal Chief

Jennifer Dundas – NYC's Blue Marble Ice Cream entrepreneur

Donnie Dugan – the voice of Bambi, who had a lifelong career as a Marine

Juliana Mauriello – pediatric occupational therapist

Jonathan Searle – police chief

Trenton Irwin—pro football player for the Cincinnati Bengals

Kelly Hyman – lawyer, Fox News commentator

Randy Josselyn – theme park administrator

Liesel Matthews Pritzker – heiress and philanthropist

Bonita Granville – Oscar winning producer of Lassie and Gunsmoke, long before women held those kinds of roles. .

Sure to make many readers feel old, most of the original cast of Harry Potter have now reached the age to be eligible for the list. The 100 actors inducted for 2023 are listed below.

Bizparentz Foundation uses the following guidelines for inclusion:

1.The actor must be at least 27 years old now.

2. The actor must have performed their first professional acting job before the age of 18.

3. The actor must be credited with a recognizable role (ie. IMDb.com, Broadway credit, or recognizable commercial).

4. The actor's public presence must be void of major controversy and illegal activity. In other words, arrests, ugly court battles with parents, etc. Yes, it is recognized that "the most celebrated are the rehabilitated" but for the purposes of the List, Bizparentz is celebrating those who were successful in avoiding these issues.

5. Respected members of their community, in whatever field they chose to pursue.

The full A+ List of 337 former child actors including their child roles, adult career, and the age of their first job, can be found on the Bizparentz Foundation website here: https://www.bizparentz.org/the-a-list/

The alphabetical list can be downloaded it its entirety, including the details of their first professional appearances: https://www.bizparentz.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/BizParentz-A-List-MASTER-020123.pdf

Bizparentz Foundation is a California non-profit organization that serves families of professional performers, helping families navigate the entertainment industry in a safe and professional way. For more about Bizparentz, see their website at www.bizparentz.org.

100 Former Child Actors Inducted to the A+ List for 2023:

Betty White

Dakota Fanning

Dule Hill

Jugal Hansrag

Cherie Johnson

Paul Dano

Ruthie Tompson

David Alvarez

Robbie Rist

Coral Bonelli (Mexico)

Tom Kerridge

Jesse Lee Soffer

Anton Yelchin

Holly Robinson Peete

Julianna Mauriello

Harry Melling (UK)

Gabby Hoffman

Zelda Harris

Deji Laray

Marin May

Stephen Hinkle

Vincent LaRusso

Alexandra Daddario

Jane Withers

Ariana Richards

Jeffrey Augustine Songco

Reed Alexander

Donnie Dugan

Penelope Cruz

Gary Goetzman

Rupert Grint

Jimmy Lyndon

Katie Leung

James Phelps

Oliver Phelps

Alfred Enoch

Ekow Quartey

Michael Perlman

Renna Nightingale

Elizabeth Shue

Jonathan Searle

AJ Shively

Melanie Hinkle

Evanna Lynch

Rene Pierre Veluzat

Darren Criss

Jonathan Bailey

Tami Stronach

Paige Hurd

Duane Shepard Sr.

CeCe Cline

John Bernadino

Hallie Eisenberg

Mitch Vogel

Scott Fletcher

Jennifer Dundas

Randy Josselyn

Kelly Hyman

Peggy Lane O'Rourke

Maggie Langrick

Timothee Chalamet

Austin Butler

Tyler James Williams

Julia Garner

Ana de Armas

Trenton Irwin

Kelsey Edwards

Keerthana

Daniel Tay

Liesel Matthews Pritzker

Hernando "Boy" Alano

Ben Meyerson

Colleen Ann Fitzpatrick

Jessica Alba

Eden Sher

Missy Gold

Ian Quinlan

Alyssa Milano

Bridgit Mendler

Mickey Kuhn

Marny Kennedy

Rivkah Reyes

Aaron Taylor Johnson

Alia Shawkat

Paige Tamada

Cannon Herring

Chris Evans

Keke Palmer

Zac Mabry

Hugh Mitchell

Bonita Granville

Paul Donnellon

Jonah Meyerson

Richard Beymer

Jillian Clare

Freddie Highmore

Emma Watson

DeVaughn Nixon

Alycia Debnam-Carey

Tim Considine

About Bizparentz Foundation

BizParentz Foundation is an IRS 501 c(3) nonprofit organization devoted to protecting professional child performers and helping them become healthy and successful adults. We partner with parents, government and industry organizations to advocate for children in the entertainment industry, while supporting and educating parents. Learn more About Us here: https://www.bizparentz.org/about/

