Bizrate Insights Names 123 Online Retailers To Its 2017 Bizrate Circle Of Excellence Award

LOS ANGELES, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizrate Insights, a Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP; meredith.com) company and one of the largest sources of consumer-generated reviews of online retailers in the United States, today announced the winners of its 18th annual Bizrate Circle of Excellence Award®. The award recognizes retailers that received outstanding online customer satisfaction scores throughout a one-year period, as rated by millions of verified online buyers.

The 2017 Bizrate Circle of Excellence Award® was earned by 123 retailers. Of the factors that are considered to determine winners, satisfaction scores for the award year must be statistically significantly higher than the program average for all eight key indicators.

Beginning with 2017, 'Overall Satisfaction with Checkout' has been added to the Circle of Excellence metric set due to its high correlation to all Key Performance Indicators.

The satisfaction indicators considered for the Bizrate Circle of Excellence Award® are:

Point-of-Sale Metrics Post-Order-Fulfillment Metrics • Overall Satisfaction • Repurchase Intent • Product Selection • Product Met Expectations • Check-out • Customer Support and Satisfaction • Ease of Finding • On-Time Delivery

Among the award winners, 28 received the highest distinction, the Platinum Award, which is conferred to retailers that not only achieved winner status but also earned top scores across all eight key satisfaction indicators.

"It takes dedication and commitment to put the customer first and deliver consistent results within these 8 key satisfaction indicators. Those retailers that do are rewarded not only with repeat customers and increased sales, but also with consumer loyalty that grows into lifetime customers," said Scott Macon, President of Bizrate Insights. "We're proud to welcome these 123 retailers as 2017 Circle of Excellence Winners, who elevate the standard of what's possible for customer service in the retail industry."

"We're thrilled that Life is Good customers rated us a 2017 Bizrate Insights' Circle of Excellence Award winner," said Life is Good VP of Operations Keith Campbell. "Life is Good customers are passionate, engaged, and always thinking of new ways to grow the good. The Bizrate tool helps us connect with those customers, giving us access to quality feedback and ideas that lead to better service and products."

"Customer Satisfaction is our number 1 Company Goal, and the direct feedback from our Customers through Bizrate Insights helps us understand how to continue providing them with an incredible experience," said Jeff Larkin, Vice President of Marketing at MidwayUSA. "Our 10th Bizrate Insights' Circle of Excellence Award further fuels our passion for serving Customers. A sincere thanks to all our Customers who take the time to provide us with such wonderful feedback."

The 2017 Bizrate Circle of Excellence Award® Winners

123inkjets

1A Auto

4inkjets

A Cherry On Top

Albee Baby

Alen Air Purifiers & Filters

AMain Hobbies

American Musical Supply*

AppliancePartsPros.com

Audio Advisor

Austin Kayak

B & H Photo Video*

BabyKind Market

Badge-A-Minit

Bath & Body Works

Battery Mart

Beauty Care Choices*

Bed Bug Supply*

Best Laminate

bidetsPLUS

Black Forest Decor

Bodybuilding.com

Brahmin*

Brighton Collectibles*

Brilliant Earth

BTO Sports

Carousel Designs*

CheapLubes.com

Chemical Guys

Christianbook.com

CJ Pony Parts

Competitive Cyclist

Crutchfield*

Curls

Cutlery and more

Cyberweld.com*

Dave and Adam's Card World

Derby Warehouse*

DermStore

Dharma Trading Co.

Do It Yourself Pest Control

DoubleInks*

Drs. Foster & Smith

Duluth Trading Co.

Dungarees

E-Z Ink

etrailer.com

Filter Outlet*

FireFold

FragranceX.com

GEDDES School Supplies

Gemvara

Golfballs.com

Heart Rate Monitors USA

Herrschners, Inc.

Holabird Sports

I Love Ecigs

I Wedding Band

InkTechnologies.com

Ken's Sewing Center

Ld Products, Inc.

Leisure Pro

Life is good

Lone Star Western Decor

LoveBook

LovelySkin*

Lukie Games

MacSales.com

Medals of America

Micropower Battery Company

MidwayUSA

Muir Longboard Shop, Inc.*

Musician's Friend

My Stethoscope*

MyGirftCardsPlus

Novica

Online Labels*

OrnamentShop*

Parts Dr

Perfect Memorials

Perfume.com

Pet Mountain

Pet Wellbeing

Petroleum Service Company

Pink Princess

Print EZ Inc.*

Pyramyd Air, Ltd.

QVC

Rabbit Air

RacingUSA

RealTruck

Replacements, Ltd.*

Revival Animal Health*

Riders Domain

Rimz One

Rocky Mountain ATV/MC

RPP Hobby

Running Warehouse*

RVCA

San Francisco Salt Company*

Sgt. Grit Marine Store

SmartPak Equine

Southland Trade Corp.

Spangler Candy*

Steeda Autosports*

Sweetwater*

Tactics

The Perfume Spot*

Tire Buyer

TireCrawler.com

Tools 4 Flooring

UncommonGoods

Universal Life Church Monastery

US Cargo Control

VIC.Pharmacy

Vulcan Sales, Inc.

WebRiggingSupply.com

WebstaurantStore

WebWatcher*

Wicked Whoopies

Woodwind and Brasswind

Yankee Candle Company

zZounds*

* denotes Platinum Award winners. Customer feedback for the 2017 Award was collected January 1, 2017 –December 31, 2017.

ABOUT BIZRATE INSIGHTS

Bizrate Insights' omni-device buyer and abandonment surveys are deployed across more than 3,500 retail websites in North America and Europe to capture voice of consumer insights. Bizrate Insights enables retailers of all sizes to collect consumer ratings and reviews for free, and it offers paid subscriptions for customized surveys and advanced reporting.

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP; meredith.com) has been committed to service journalism for 115 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms — including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video — to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners.

Meredith's National Media Group reaches nearly 200 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including 85% of U.S. millennial women. Meredith is a leader in creating content across media platforms and life stages in key consumer interest areas, such as celebrity, food, lifestyle, home, parenting, beauty, fashion, news and sports. Meredith also features robust brand licensing activities including more than 3,000 SKUs of branded products at 5,000 Walmart stores across the U.S. and at walmart.com, as well as innovative business-to-business marketing solutions provided by Meredith Xcelerated Marketing.

Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations reaching more than 11% of U.S. households. Meredith's portfolio is concentrated in large, fast-growing markets, with seven stations in the nation's Top 25 and 13 in Top 50 markets. Meredith's stations produce 700 hours of local news and entertainment content each week and operate leading local digital destinations.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bizrate-insights-names-123-online-retailers-to-its-2017-bizrate-circle-of-excellence-award-300623911.html

SOURCE Bizrate Insights

Related Links

http://www.meredith.com

