Bizrate Insights Names 123 Online Retailers To Its 2017 Bizrate Circle Of Excellence Award
Recognizing Superior Customer Experiences and Satisfaction
17:09 ET
LOS ANGELES, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizrate Insights, a Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP; meredith.com) company and one of the largest sources of consumer-generated reviews of online retailers in the United States, today announced the winners of its 18th annual Bizrate Circle of Excellence Award®. The award recognizes retailers that received outstanding online customer satisfaction scores throughout a one-year period, as rated by millions of verified online buyers.
The 2017 Bizrate Circle of Excellence Award® was earned by 123 retailers. Of the factors that are considered to determine winners, satisfaction scores for the award year must be statistically significantly higher than the program average for all eight key indicators.
Beginning with 2017, 'Overall Satisfaction with Checkout' has been added to the Circle of Excellence metric set due to its high correlation to all Key Performance Indicators.
The satisfaction indicators considered for the Bizrate Circle of Excellence Award® are:
|
Point-of-Sale Metrics
|
Post-Order-Fulfillment Metrics
|
• Overall Satisfaction
|
• Repurchase Intent
|
• Product Selection
|
• Product Met Expectations
|
• Check-out
|
• Customer Support and Satisfaction
|
• Ease of Finding
|
• On-Time Delivery
Among the award winners, 28 received the highest distinction, the Platinum Award, which is conferred to retailers that not only achieved winner status but also earned top scores across all eight key satisfaction indicators.
"It takes dedication and commitment to put the customer first and deliver consistent results within these 8 key satisfaction indicators. Those retailers that do are rewarded not only with repeat customers and increased sales, but also with consumer loyalty that grows into lifetime customers," said Scott Macon, President of Bizrate Insights. "We're proud to welcome these 123 retailers as 2017 Circle of Excellence Winners, who elevate the standard of what's possible for customer service in the retail industry."
"We're thrilled that Life is Good customers rated us a 2017 Bizrate Insights' Circle of Excellence Award winner," said Life is Good VP of Operations Keith Campbell. "Life is Good customers are passionate, engaged, and always thinking of new ways to grow the good. The Bizrate tool helps us connect with those customers, giving us access to quality feedback and ideas that lead to better service and products."
"Customer Satisfaction is our number 1 Company Goal, and the direct feedback from our Customers through Bizrate Insights helps us understand how to continue providing them with an incredible experience," said Jeff Larkin, Vice President of Marketing at MidwayUSA. "Our 10th Bizrate Insights' Circle of Excellence Award further fuels our passion for serving Customers. A sincere thanks to all our Customers who take the time to provide us with such wonderful feedback."
The 2017 Bizrate Circle of Excellence Award® Winners
123inkjets
1A Auto
4inkjets
A Cherry On Top
Albee Baby
Alen Air Purifiers & Filters
AMain Hobbies
American Musical Supply*
AppliancePartsPros.com
Audio Advisor
Austin Kayak
B & H Photo Video*
BabyKind Market
Badge-A-Minit
Bath & Body Works
Battery Mart
Beauty Care Choices*
Bed Bug Supply*
Best Laminate
bidetsPLUS
Black Forest Decor
Bodybuilding.com
Brahmin*
Brighton Collectibles*
Brilliant Earth
BTO Sports
Carousel Designs*
CheapLubes.com
Chemical Guys
Christianbook.com
CJ Pony Parts
Competitive Cyclist
Crutchfield*
Curls
Cutlery and more
Cyberweld.com*
Dave and Adam's Card World
Derby Warehouse*
DermStore
Dharma Trading Co.
Do It Yourself Pest Control
DoubleInks*
Drs. Foster & Smith
Duluth Trading Co.
Dungarees
E-Z Ink
etrailer.com
Filter Outlet*
FireFold
FragranceX.com
GEDDES School Supplies
Gemvara
Golfballs.com
Heart Rate Monitors USA
Herrschners, Inc.
Holabird Sports
I Love Ecigs
I Wedding Band
InkTechnologies.com
Ken's Sewing Center
Ld Products, Inc.
Leisure Pro
Life is good
Lone Star Western Decor
LoveBook
LovelySkin*
Lukie Games
MacSales.com
Medals of America
Micropower Battery Company
MidwayUSA
Muir Longboard Shop, Inc.*
Musician's Friend
My Stethoscope*
MyGirftCardsPlus
Novica
Online Labels*
OrnamentShop*
Parts Dr
Perfect Memorials
Perfume.com
Pet Mountain
Pet Wellbeing
Petroleum Service Company
Pink Princess
Print EZ Inc.*
Pyramyd Air, Ltd.
QVC
Rabbit Air
RacingUSA
RealTruck
Replacements, Ltd.*
Revival Animal Health*
Riders Domain
Rimz One
Rocky Mountain ATV/MC
RPP Hobby
Running Warehouse*
RVCA
San Francisco Salt Company*
Sgt. Grit Marine Store
SmartPak Equine
Southland Trade Corp.
Spangler Candy*
Steeda Autosports*
Sweetwater*
Tactics
The Perfume Spot*
Tire Buyer
TireCrawler.com
Tools 4 Flooring
UncommonGoods
Universal Life Church Monastery
US Cargo Control
VIC.Pharmacy
Vulcan Sales, Inc.
WebRiggingSupply.com
WebstaurantStore
WebWatcher*
Wicked Whoopies
Woodwind and Brasswind
Yankee Candle Company
zZounds*
* denotes Platinum Award winners. Customer feedback for the 2017 Award was collected January 1, 2017 –December 31, 2017.
