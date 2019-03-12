Bizrate Insights Welcomes 134 Online Retailers To The 2018 Bizrate Circle Of Excellence
Mar 12, 2019, 11:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizrate Insights, a Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP; meredith.com) company and one of the largest sources of consumer-generated reviews of online retailers in the United States, announced the winners of its 19th annual Bizrate Circle of Excellence Award® today. The distinction recognizes retailers that received outstanding online customer satisfaction scores across a one-year period, determined by millions of verified online buyers.
134 retailers won the 2018 Bizrate Circle of Excellence Award® this year. Eligibility for the Circle of Excellence was determined by retailers' satisfaction scores for the award year being statistically significantly higher than the program average for eight Key Performance Indicators:
Point-of-Sale Metrics:
- Overall Satisfaction
- Product Selection
- Check-out
- Ease of Finding
Post-Order-Fulfillment Metrics:
- Repurchase Intent
- Product Met Expectations
- Customer Support and Satisfaction
- On-Time Delivery
Among the winners for 2018, 55 retailers earned the highest distinction, the Platinum Award. The Platinum Award designation is awarded to retailers that achieved the highest scores among members of the Circle of Excellence across all eight key satisfaction indicators.
"We're excited to welcome these 134 retailers to the 2018 Bizrate Circle of Excellence," said Scott Macon, President at Bizrate Insights. "These retailers' ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction has earned them top key performance scores, pushing the standard for excellent customer service in the industry higher each year."
"Making actionable changes using customer feedback has always been a priority at Ink Technologies," said Gregory Gladman, General Manager at Ink Technologies. "We're thankful to our customers for their continued feedback and are excited to receive the 2018 Bizrate Circle of Excellence Award."
"The real-time feedback and customer comments we receive from Bizrate Insights has been an invaluable resource for driving website improvements," said President at Beauty Care Choices, David Coy. "This Circle of Excellence Award represents our commitment to delivering the highest levels of customer service."
The 2018 Bizrate Circle of Excellence Award® Winners
123Inkjets
1A Auto Parts
25karats.com
4Inkjets *
A Cherry On Top *
Adorama
Africa Imports
All Star Health
AMainHobbies.com - Performance Sports & Hobbies
American Musical Supply *
AppliancePartsPros.com
Audio Advisor Inc.
Austin Kayak
B&H Photo-Video-Pro Audio *
BabyKind Market
Badge-A-Minit
Barrel House
Bath & Body Works *
Batteries Plus Bulbs
BatteryMart.com *
BeallsFlorida.com
Beauty Care Choices *
Bed Bug Supply *
Black Forest Decor
Blue Nile
Bodybuilding.com *
Brahmin *
Brighton.com *
Brooks Running
BTO Sports *
Buy Natural Skincare
Callaway Golf
Carousel Designs *
cashmere heartland
Catholic Gifts and More
Chemical Guys *
Christianbook.com *
CJ Pony Parts
Competitive Cyclist *
CookieCutter.com
Crutchfield *
Cutlery and More
Cyberweld.com *
Dave and Adam's Card World
Dennis Kirk, Inc
DerbyWarehouse.com *
Dermstore
Design Toscano
Do It Yourself Pest Control *
Double Inks
Drs. Foster & Smith *
Duluth Trading Co.
Dungarees.net *
E-Z Ink *
eFaucets.com
eLuxurySupply
etrailer.com
Fahrney's Pens
Fairhaven Health *
FilterOutlet.com *
Flag Store USA *
FragranceX.com *
Golfballs.com
Guitar Strings and Beyond
Heart Rate Monitors USA
Herrschners Inc.
Holabird Sports
Ink Technologies *
inkcartridges.com
James Allen
Journeys
Lamps Plus
LD Products *
Leisure Pro *
Life is good *
Living Grace Catalog
LoveBook *
LovelySkin.com *
Lukie Games
MacSales.com
MarineDepot.com *
Microbattery.com
MidwayUSA
Molton Brown
Musician's Friend
MyGiftCardsPlus
MyStethoscope.com
Mytee Tarps
Nadula
OnlineLabels.com *
OrnamentShop *
Parts Dr
Penn State Industries
Perfect Memorials *
Pet Wellbeing
Petroleum Service Company
Pink Princess
Pyramyd Air, Ltd.
QVC
Racquetball Warehouse
Replacements, Ltd. *
Revival Animal Health *
Riding Warehouse
RimzOneonline.com
Rocky Mountain ATV/MC
Running Warehouse *
San Francisco Salt Company *
Schneider Saddlery
Shindigz Party Supplies
SmartPak Equine *
Sole Provisions
Southland Trade
Spangler Candy *
Sweetwater *
Tactics *
Tennis Warehouse
The Blue Rooster Company
The Pearl Source
The Perfume Spot *
TireBuyer.com *
Tools 4 Flooring *
Truckspring.com *
UncommonGoods *
Universal Life Church Monastery *
US Cargo Control *
VIC Pharmacy *
Vulcan Tire
Wicked Whoopies
Woodwind and Brasswind
www.grunt.com
www.magnetjewelrystore.com
www.RabbitAir.com *
Yankee Candle Company
zZounds *
("*" denotes Platinum Award winners. Customer feedback for the 2018 Bizrate Circle of Excellence Award® was collected from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018.)
ABOUT BIZRATE INSIGHTS
Bizrate Insights' omni-device buyer and abandonment surveys are deployed across more than 3,500 retail websites in North America to capture voice of consumer insights. Bizrate Insights enables retailers of all sizes to collect consumer ratings and reviews for free, and it offers paid subscriptions for customized surveys and advanced reporting.
ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION
Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) (www.meredith.com) has been committed to service journalism for more than 116 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms — including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video — to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners.
Meredith's National Media Group reaches more than 175 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including over 80 percent of U.S. millennial women. Meredith is a leader in creating content across media platforms and life stages in key consumer interest areas such as entertainment, food, lifestyle, parenting and home. Meredith is the No. 1 magazine operator in the U.S., and owner of the largest premium content digital network for American consumers. Meredith's leading national brands include PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, Allrecipes, REAL SIMPLE, Southern Living and Martha Stewart Living. Meredith also features robust brand licensing activities including more than 3,000 SKUs of branded products at 4,000 Walmart stores across the U.S. and at walmart.com. Meredith's National Media Group also includes leading affinity marketer Synapse, and The Foundry, the company's state-of-the-art creative lab and content studio. Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations reaching more than 11 percent of U.S. households.
