Bizrate Insights Welcomes 134 Online Retailers To The 2018 Bizrate Circle Of Excellence

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizrate Insights, a Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP; meredith.com) company and one of the largest sources of consumer-generated reviews of online retailers in the United States, announced the winners of its 19th annual Bizrate Circle of Excellence Award® today. The distinction recognizes retailers that received outstanding online customer satisfaction scores across a one-year period, determined by millions of verified online buyers.

134 retailers won the 2018 Bizrate Circle of Excellence Award® this year. Eligibility for the Circle of Excellence was determined by retailers' satisfaction scores for the award year being statistically significantly higher than the program average for eight Key Performance Indicators:

Point-of-Sale Metrics:

Overall Satisfaction

Product Selection

Check-out

Ease of Finding

Post-Order-Fulfillment Metrics:

Repurchase Intent

Product Met Expectations

Customer Support and Satisfaction

On-Time Delivery

Among the winners for 2018, 55 retailers earned the highest distinction, the Platinum Award. The Platinum Award designation is awarded to retailers that achieved the highest scores among members of the Circle of Excellence across all eight key satisfaction indicators.

"We're excited to welcome these 134 retailers to the 2018 Bizrate Circle of Excellence," said Scott Macon, President at Bizrate Insights. "These retailers' ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction has earned them top key performance scores, pushing the standard for excellent customer service in the industry higher each year."

"Making actionable changes using customer feedback has always been a priority at Ink Technologies," said Gregory Gladman, General Manager at Ink Technologies. "We're thankful to our customers for their continued feedback and are excited to receive the 2018 Bizrate Circle of Excellence Award."

"The real-time feedback and customer comments we receive from Bizrate Insights has been an invaluable resource for driving website improvements," said President at Beauty Care Choices, David Coy. "This Circle of Excellence Award represents our commitment to delivering the highest levels of customer service."

The 2018 Bizrate Circle of Excellence Award® Winners

123Inkjets

1A Auto Parts

25karats.com

4Inkjets *

A Cherry On Top *

Adorama

Africa Imports

All Star Health

AMainHobbies.com - Performance Sports & Hobbies

American Musical Supply *

AppliancePartsPros.com

Audio Advisor Inc.

Austin Kayak

B&H Photo-Video-Pro Audio *

BabyKind Market

Badge-A-Minit

Barrel House

Bath & Body Works *

Batteries Plus Bulbs

BatteryMart.com *

BeallsFlorida.com

Beauty Care Choices *

Bed Bug Supply *

Black Forest Decor

Blue Nile

Bodybuilding.com *

Brahmin *

Brighton.com *

Brooks Running

BTO Sports *

Buy Natural Skincare

Callaway Golf

Carousel Designs *

cashmere heartland

Catholic Gifts and More

Chemical Guys *

Christianbook.com *

CJ Pony Parts

Competitive Cyclist *

CookieCutter.com

Crutchfield *

Cutlery and More

Cyberweld.com *

Dave and Adam's Card World

Dennis Kirk, Inc

DerbyWarehouse.com *

Dermstore

Design Toscano

Do It Yourself Pest Control *

Double Inks

Drs. Foster & Smith *

Duluth Trading Co.

Dungarees.net *

E-Z Ink *

eFaucets.com

eLuxurySupply

etrailer.com

Fahrney's Pens

Fairhaven Health *

FilterOutlet.com *

Flag Store USA *

FragranceX.com *

Golfballs.com

Guitar Strings and Beyond

Heart Rate Monitors USA

Herrschners Inc.

Holabird Sports

Ink Technologies *

inkcartridges.com

James Allen

Journeys

Lamps Plus

LD Products *

Leisure Pro *

Life is good *

Living Grace Catalog

LoveBook *

LovelySkin.com *

Lukie Games

MacSales.com

MarineDepot.com *

Microbattery.com

MidwayUSA

Molton Brown

Musician's Friend

MyGiftCardsPlus

MyStethoscope.com

Mytee Tarps

Nadula

OnlineLabels.com *

OrnamentShop *

Parts Dr

Penn State Industries

Perfect Memorials *

Pet Wellbeing

Petroleum Service Company

Pink Princess

Pyramyd Air, Ltd.

QVC

Racquetball Warehouse

Replacements, Ltd. *

Revival Animal Health *

Riding Warehouse

RimzOneonline.com

Rocky Mountain ATV/MC

Running Warehouse *

San Francisco Salt Company *

Schneider Saddlery

Shindigz Party Supplies

SmartPak Equine *

Sole Provisions

Southland Trade

Spangler Candy *

Sweetwater *

Tactics *

Tennis Warehouse

The Blue Rooster Company

The Pearl Source

The Perfume Spot *

TireBuyer.com *

Tools 4 Flooring *

Truckspring.com *

UncommonGoods *

Universal Life Church Monastery *

US Cargo Control *

VIC Pharmacy *

Vulcan Tire

Wicked Whoopies

Woodwind and Brasswind

www.grunt.com

www.magnetjewelrystore.com

www.RabbitAir.com *

Yankee Candle Company

zZounds *

("*" denotes Platinum Award winners. Customer feedback for the 2018 Bizrate Circle of Excellence Award® was collected from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018.)

ABOUT BIZRATE INSIGHTS

Bizrate Insights' omni-device buyer and abandonment surveys are deployed across more than 3,500 retail websites in North America to capture voice of consumer insights. Bizrate Insights enables retailers of all sizes to collect consumer ratings and reviews for free, and it offers paid subscriptions for customized surveys and advanced reporting.

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) (www.meredith.com) has been committed to service journalism for more than 116 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms — including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video — to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners.

Meredith's National Media Group reaches more than 175 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including over 80 percent of U.S. millennial women. Meredith is a leader in creating content across media platforms and life stages in key consumer interest areas such as entertainment, food, lifestyle, parenting and home. Meredith is the No. 1 magazine operator in the U.S., and owner of the largest premium content digital network for American consumers. Meredith's leading national brands include PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, Allrecipes, REAL SIMPLE, Southern Living and Martha Stewart Living. Meredith also features robust brand licensing activities including more than 3,000 SKUs of branded products at 4,000 Walmart stores across the U.S. and at walmart.com. Meredith's National Media Group also includes leading affinity marketer Synapse, and The Foundry, the company's state-of-the-art creative lab and content studio. Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations reaching more than 11 percent of U.S. households.

