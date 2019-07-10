"BizReach World Hackathon" to be hosted in Tokyo (Sept. 2019)

TOKYO, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BizReach, Inc. (Tokyo, Japan) will be holding the "BizReach World Hackathon" in Tokyo from 26-29 September 2019, hosting engineers from top institutions around the world. The event, which is now accepting official applications and has already received applications from more than 1,400 engineers across 132 institutions (Stanford, MIT, Peking University, IIT, etc.) representing 24 countries (US, China, India, UK, Singapore, etc.) during its preliminary application period.

Official website: https://www.bizreach.co.jp/lp/worldhackathon/

Official hashtag: #BRWH

Summary of "BizReach World Hackathon"

Top engineers from universities around the world will gather in Tokyo for various team showdowns, where participants are required to find solutions using GitHub repository data (Java base).

<Details>

Schedule: September 26-29, 2019

Application Deadline: July 26, 2019 (Japan Standard Time)

(Japan Standard Time) Application Requirements: Currently enrolled students in Undergraduate, Master's, or Doctoral degree programs (any type of nationality, country of residence, enrolled department, academic year is welcomed)

Location: Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan

Selection Process: Entry > Online Coding Test > Acceptance> Confirmation

Number of Accepted Participants: 36

Application Form: https://www.bizreach.co.jp/lp/worldhackathon/

<Prize>

1st Place: US$10,000 / 2nd Place: US$3,000 / 3rd Place: US$1,000

All travel and accommodation expenses for every participant will be fully paid for and covered by BizReach, Inc.

About BizReach, Inc.

BizReach, Inc. has launched a series of industry disrupting HR Tech and Cloud RPA services since 2009, with over 1,500 employees including about 300 engineers. The growth of the company has been driven by its ability to develop unique innovative online services.

BizReach actively recruits top engineers enrolled at various overseas institutions. Currently, there are engineers from 13 different countries, each critically playing important roles within the company (i.e. VP of Engineering is from Switzerland).

The company was awarded a Special Prize from Prime Minister Abe at the Japan Startup Awards 2017, for creating innovative impact on the future of work, and also recognized consecutively as a top startup in the annual, Forbes Japan Startup Rankings 2016-19.

Official website (English): https://www.bizreach.co.jp/recruit/interview/global/

