BizShake Selects IdentityMind for KYC and AML Compliance for Upcoming Security Token Offering

BizShake is currently filing the US SEC REG A+ application in order to be fully compliant with STO regulations. The company is going to release its NEP-5 BZS tokens as securities under SEC compliance. "The risk is too high for investors to invest in something that is not reviewed by any authority. We believe that transparency and legal compliance are essential to structure the crowdfunding," said Giuseppe Lo Presti, CEO and Founder of BizShake Inc. "IdentityMind is a leading company in the automation of compliance operations, risk management, and fraud prevention solutions. I believe this partnership will empower our STO with more efficiency and transparency to onboard potential contributors while helping us to stay in compliance globally."

BizShake is committed to improving community life by creating a fully decentralized P2P sharing ecosystem based on NEO blockchain technology, aiming to allow users to monetize their assets in forms of renting and pawning, while greatly reducing intermediary costs. The essence of a decentralized, innovative business model is realized by the ability to tokenize high-value assets on the Blockchain, the transparency of user profiling through digital identity, as well as security provided by an automated dispute system which is regulated under peer control.

"We're excited to work with breakthrough companies like BizShake to help them perform all the KYC and AML compliance requirements in launching the world's first decentralized P2P renting and pawning ecosystem based on NEO blockchain," said Neal Reiter, director of IdentityMind Global's ICO and cryptocurrency business unit. "IdentityMind's extensive digital currency, regulatory and risk management knowledge helps companies like BizShake perform faster onboarding while meeting existing legal requirements and demonstrating to regulators that they are in full compliance."

About BizShake Inc:

Founded in 2018 in the USA, BizShake was established by an outstanding team from retail, e-commerce, technology and research companies, who are committed to improve the community life by creating a decentralized P2P sharing ecosystem through tokenization of real-world assets based on NEO Blockchain, aiming to benefit users from the peer-to-peer transactions by sharing their own properties. BizShake will release the NEP-5 BZS token for crowdfunding during an STO (security token offering) which will be held in 2018 in order to raise the necessary capital to execute the company mission to its full potential. For more information, visit BizShake on Web, Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Medium.

About IdentityMind Global:

IdentityMind Global, Digital Identities You Can Trust, provides a SaaS platform that builds, maintains and analyzes digital identities worldwide, allowing companies to perform identity proofing, risk-based authentication, regulatory identification, and to detect and prevent identity fraud. Built-in transaction monitoring enables e-commerce fraud prevention, anti-money laundering (AML), and counter-terrorism financing (CTF). Our patented eDNA™ technology securely tracks the entities involved in each transaction (e.g. onboarding, account origination, money transfers, online payments, etc.) to build unique digital identity trust reputations. This reputation is anonymously shared among customers in IdentityMind's Global Identity Network.

BizShake Press Contact: info@bizshake.io

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bizshake-selects-identitymind-for-kyc-and-aml-compliance-for-upcoming-security-token-offering-300626155.html

SOURCE BizShake