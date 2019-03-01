BizTechnologies Announces BizSight 365, Financial Accounting Software for Small Business

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BizTechnologies launches BizSight 365, our next generation financial accounting software platform, that helps small business manage their financial accounting, invoicing, expenses, inventory, even manufacturing, so they can get better insight into their business. This new release demonstrates BizTechnologies' commitment to delivering a refreshing UI that is 'light weight' improving performance across devices, with enhanced features supporting modern browsers, and a solid platform for future growth.

Dashboards that provide you with meaningful information at a glance! Improve customer service with enhanced notes!

Many customers have benefited from our previous BizSight version in the US, UK, S. America, Middle-East, Switzerland, Australia and New Zealand over the past 3 years. Over 90% of BizSight's customers migrated from the retired Microsoft Office Accounting (MOA) product. We are amazed at the number that have stayed on MOA for years looking for the ideal replacement product. BizSight's easy MOA migration utility, zero learning-curve, no-charge migration service, have all been attractive and key difference makers.

BizSight 365 customers benefit with…just the basics or go much further:

Run your business from anywhere, laptop, tablet- even when you are on vacation (if you want to)

Independent or a business with several employees- just as easy!

Meaningful dashboards and flexible reporting to stay on top of your business.

Professional and customizable quotes, invoices, and purchase orders

Integrated power of our new notes system to improve your sales and customer service.

If you are dealing with widgets, managing this inventory is inherent with BizSight 365.

One Software – Multiple Use, Industry, Cloud or On-Premise

BizSight 365 provides both a cloud and on-premise offering. The cloud, Software as a Service (SaaS) monthly offering is hosted on Microsoft Azure, and the downloadable on-premise 'local' install runs on windows 10 platforms. On-board to the cloud edition or install to your local machine in minutes. We continue to stay true to our goal of giving customers a choice – leverage flexible access and the power of the cloud or keep it on-premise.

About BizTechnologies

BizTechnologies brings the experience of working with a variety of financial accounting, inventory, and ERP software, to empower small and emerging business meet their mission and passion.

For more information go to BizTechnologies or email us at hello@biztechnologies.co

To view an overview video on BizSight click here.

Follow us on Twitter and Facebook

Media Contact: Ranjit Charles, BizTechnologies, +1 614-352-2472, 210234@email4pr.com

SOURCE BizTechnologies

Related Links

http://www.biztechnologiesonline.com

