Biztek Solutions Inc. is the "Better Your Best" Top 5 Finalist

After significantly ramping up its marketing efforts, Biztek Solutions Inc. was able to add $58,269 in new monthly recurring revenue (MRR) in just one year. This growth can be attributed to the company's ability to identify and target its key markets, as well as its focus on customer satisfaction. Biztek Solutions Inc. looks forward to continuing this growth in the years to come.

President Derek Anderson of Biztek Solutions Inc. said, "Biztek is excited to have been recognized as a "Better Your Best" finalist by Technology Marketing Toolkit. We've discovered that by marketing our business effectively, we're able to generate a substantial amount of leads that will help us grow. It's a really great feeling to be recognized for this."

The awarding organization, Technology Marking Toolkit, is a marketing and sales consulting firm that specializes in helping IT service providers, such as managed service providers (MSPs), security service providers (MSSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), and firms selling outsourced IT projects and services.

The finalists of the "Better Your Best" contest were selected based on the percentage of increased leads, clients, sales, and profits as a result of the marketing campaigns and sales strategies implemented from the Producers Club and other Technology Marketing Toolkit programs, speakers, tools, and strategies.

Biztek's Customer Experience Manager, Cayla Chastain said, "We're so excited to be recognized for all of our hard work. We've been working hard to get the word out about our business, and it's paid off. With help from our marketing efforts, we've seen a substantial increase in leads and sales. We want to keep up this momentum and make sure that we're able to grow even more in the near future."

About Biztek Solutions, Inc.

Since 2006, our core value has been to provide the highest level of client satisfaction when delivering IT support for client networks, computers, servers, and cybersecurity. We are the #1 IT support services and consulting firm in Riverside and service clients throughout the Inland Empire, Los Angeles, Orange County, and the surrounding areas.

About Technology Marketing Toolkit

We are the IT industry's leading marketing and sales consulting firm for MSPs, MSSPs, VARs, and firms selling outsourced IT projects and services. Our mission is to build a community of success-minded entrepreneurs that inspires excellence, encourages collaboration, and expands the capacity of all members to achieve great things.



