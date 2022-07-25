BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 1,400+ Apparel Knitting Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Company profiles provide the following insights:

Company summary

Product and service offerings

Risk level report

Financial reports and management team contacts

Similar companies and competitors (by region)

Industry trends and challenges

Real-time news updates

Apparel Knitting Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

Smart fabrics and knitwear are creating new opportunities and markets for apparel knitting mills as the industry innovates. Smart textiles use technology for fashion and design purposes, adding a multisensorial experience through light and sound. The size of the global smart fabrics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30.4% by 2025.

COVID-19 has created immense challenges for many industries, including the apparel knitting sector. Supply chain disruptions have affected the shipment of products, leading to declining sales of knitwear. Additionally, restrictions and lockdowns have negatively affected production, making it hard to meet increased online demand.

Apparel Knitting Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private apparel knitting companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

Nike

Adidas

PVH Corp.

Puma

Under Armour

Specialized Manufacturers:

Bed Threads

o Key Products: bedding, sleepwear, towels

Ralph Lauren

o Key Products: luxury clothing, footwear, housewear

H&M

o Key Products: clothing, sleepwear, accessories

Red Fort Workwear

o Key Products: uniforms, safety wear

Gildan Apparel

o Key Products: wholesale apparel

View 50+ insights for all apparel knitting companies

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's apparel knitting industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Apparel Knitting Categories:

Hosiery and Sock Knitting Companies

Underwear and Nightwear Knitting Companies

Outerwear Knitting Companies

Sportswear Knitting Companies

Specialized Apparel Knitting Categories:

Tank Top Knitting Companies

Lounging Robe and Housecoat Knitting Companies

Prayer Shall Knitting Companies

Necktie Knitting Companies

Other Apparel Manufacturers

