BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 1,400+ Leather Accessory Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Leather Accessory Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

The leather accessories industry is booming due to increased demand for luxury leather handbags. The primary factors driving this growth are the escalating influence of social media, an increased number of digital buyers, and rising urban populations. The global luxury handbag market size is expected to reach USD 94 billion by 2028.

As awareness around animal cruelty and veganism rises, so does the demand for leather alternatives, posing challenges for the leather accessories industry. Vegan leather and handbags made with recycled products are becoming more popular as consumer preferences start to change. Synthetic leather products are less expensive and more animal-friendly, creating further challenges for the industry.

Leather Accessory Manufacturing Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private leather accessory manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

Hermes International

Christian Dior SE

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A .

. Kering

Richemont

Specialized Manufacturers:

Jiangsu Maydiang Leather & Leather Goods Co. Ltd.

o Key Products: leather bags, leather accessories

Nappa Dori

o Key Products: leather bags, leather accessories

AM Retail Group Inc.

o Key Products: sportswear, footwear, leather bags

Eagle Creek

o Key Products: luggage, leather accessories

Lucrin Geneva

o Key Products: leather bags, leather accessories

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's leather accessory manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Leather Accessory Categories:

Women's Leather Handbag Manufacturers

Women's Leather Purse Manufacturers

Leather Wallet Manufacturers

Specialized Leather Goods Categories:

Leather Briefcase Manufacturers

Leather Shoe Clasp Manufacturers

Leather Holster Manufacturers

Leather Dog Collar Manufacturers

Other Leather Goods Manufacturers

SOURCE BizVibe