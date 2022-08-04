BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 1,400+ Motor Vehicle Body and Trailer Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Aug 04, 2022, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the motor vehicle body and trailer manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 1,400 motor vehicle body and trailer companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
Company profiles provide the following insights:
- Company summary
- Product and service offerings
- Risk level report
- Financial reports and management team contacts
- Similar companies and competitors (by region)
- Industry trends and challenges
- Real-time news updates
Motor Vehicle Body and Trailer Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
With advancements in RV technology, the global trailer manufacturing industry has been growing at an accelerated rate. Additionally, the rising demand for short-distance travel to local attractions and offerings attracts tourists looking to buy or rent RVs, leading to market growth.
The recent global drop in automobile sales has many causes, including interest in cheaper alternatives like bikes, improvements to public transport infrastructure, and sustainability and environmental concerns. COVID-19 has been another relevant factor as more people stay home and commute less. Additionally, the pandemic has led to shortages of parts such as semiconductors, causing production challenges for the automobile manufacturing industry.
Motor Vehicle Body and Trailer Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private motor vehicle body and trailer manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- Volkswagen
- Toyota
- Daimler
- Ford
- Honda
Specialized Manufacturers:
- Wabash National Corporation
- Key Products: trailers, truck bodies
- ATW
- Key Products: trailers, truck beds
- THOR Industries
- Key Products: motor homes
- Featherlite
- Key Products: trailers
- Gulf Stream Coach
- Key Products: motor homes, trailers, campers
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's motor vehicle body and trailer manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Motor Vehicle Body Categories:
- Truck Body Manufacturers
- Bus Body Manufacturers
- Passenger Car Body Manufacturers
- Special-Purpose Vehicle Body Manufacturers
Top Trailer and Motor Home Categories:
- Truck Trailer Manufacturers
- Motor Home Manufacturers
- Travel Trailer and Camper Manufacturers
