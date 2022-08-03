BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 1,500+ Magnetic and Optical Media Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Company profiles provide the following insights:

Company summary

Product and service offerings

Risk level report

Financial reports and management team contacts

Similar companies and competitors (by region)

Industry trends and challenges

Real-time news updates

Magnetic and Optical Media Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

As people stay indoors during the pandemic, the popularity of gaming has grown substantially. Leading this growth are console and PC gaming systems such as Sony's Playstation and Microsoft's Xbox consoles. Some modern consoles still utilize optical media, leading to great opportunities for magnetic and optical media manufacturers as game sales continue to rise. The increasing popularity of gaming has also led to higher demand for hard drives.

Physical CD sales are declining in an era of music streaming. Online music streaming apps such as Spotify and Apple Music have become the go-to option for music consumption in North America and many other regions, leading to declining demand for discs and CDs. Music companies have migrated to selling limited edition copies of physical CDs packed with goods such as photo cards and more as collectible, but physical CD sales are expected to continue to decline.

Magnetic and Optical Media Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private magnetic and optical media manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

Nintendo

Millennium Art

TDK Corporation

Sony Corporation

Square Enix

Specialized Manufacturers:

Technicolor

Key Products: DVDs, CDs

National Audio Company

Key Products: cassettes

Mulann

Key Products: cassettes

Disc Makers

Key Products: CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays

Cyclone Music

Key Products: CDs, DVDs, vinyl records

View 50+ insights for all magnetic and optical media companies

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's magnetic and optical media manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Blank Magnetic and Optical Recording Media Categories:

Blank Audiotape and Blank Diskette Manufacturers

Video Tape and Cassette Manufacturers

Hard Drive Media Manufacturers

Blank Magnetic and Optical Media Manufacturers

Top Software, Tape, and Record Reproducing Categories:

Video Tape or Disk Mass Reproducing

Pre-recorded Magnetic Audio Tape and Cassette Mass Reproducing

CD-ROM Software Mass Reproducing

Prepackaged Software Mass Reproducing

Learn more about company insights for this industry

Looking for Additional Company Insights?

Want to evaluate a specific list of suppliers and companies?

Need to identify key suppliers and compare which are best suited for you?

Looking for extensive related category lists to send RFQs?

Trying to invite buyers/sellers to an event you're organizing?

Get customized company insights tailored to your exact business needs. Speak to our analysts now.

About BizVibe

BizVibe is transforming the way buyers and sellers do business online. Our supplier intelligence and sales intelligence tools provide best-in-class company insights to help businesses discover, track, monitor, and evaluate companies of interest. BizVibe's platform contains more than 30 million company profiles, each packed with 50+ unique insights. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com or start your free trial today.

SOURCE BizVibe