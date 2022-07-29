BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 1,500+ Nonferrous Metal Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Company profiles provide the following insights:

Company summary

Product and service offerings

Risk level report

Financial reports and management team contacts

Similar companies and competitors (by region)

Industry trends and challenges

Real-time news updates

Nonferrous Metal Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

Nonferrous metals are some of the most in-demand materials for the renewable energy sector and for electric vehicle manufacturers. The global shift to renewable energy is leading to demand for more nonferrous metals in the production process. New energy cars are also promising to use less steel and gravitate towards non-ferrous metals. China is the leading market for implementing new energy vehicles, with production rising to new heights every year.

Environmental concerns are always an obstacle for nonferrous metal manufacturing companies. Due to air and water pollution, manufacturers are often under the microscope for their environmental impact. Regulations and sanctions are ongoing obstacles faced in the sector as emissions and contaminations originating from plants can cause problems. Going forward, many manufacturers are starting to shift towards more environmentally friendly practices by partnering up with new energy vehicle manufacturers to help improve their overall environmental impact.

Nonferrous Metal Manufacturing Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private nonferrous metal manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

Baowu

ArcelorMittal

Hesteel Group

Shagang Group

Nippon Steel

Specialized Manufacturers:

Elah Holdings Inc.

Johnson Matthey

Ecobat

SA Alloys

Sabin Metal Corporation

View 50+ insights for all nonferrous metal manufacturing companies

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's nonferrous metal manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Nonferrous Metal Categories:

Nonferrous Metal Smelting and Refining Companies

Nonferrous Metal Rolling, Drawing, and Extruding Companies

Top Secondary Nonferrous Metal Categories:

Nonferrous Metal Smelting Companies

Nonferrous Metal Refining Companies

Nonferrous Metal Alloying Companies

Learn more about company insights for this industry

Looking for Additional Company Insights?

Want to evaluate a specific list of suppliers and companies?

Need to identify key suppliers and compare which are best suited for you?

Looking for extensive related category lists to send RFQs?

Trying to invite buyers/sellers to an event you're organizing?

Get customized company insights tailored to your exact business needs. Speak to our analysts now.

About BizVibe

BizVibe is transforming the way buyers and sellers do business online. Our supplier intelligence and sales intelligence tools provide best-in-class company insights to help businesses discover, track, monitor, and evaluate companies of interest. BizVibe's platform contains more than 30 million company profiles, each packed with 50+ unique insights. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com or start your free trial today.

SOURCE BizVibe