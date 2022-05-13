BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 1,500+ Seafood Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the seafood manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 1,500 seafood companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized seafood product manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.

View all seafood company profiles. Try for Free!

Snapshot of company insights for BizVibe's seafood product manufacturing industry group.

Company profiles provide the following insights:

Company summary

Product and service offerings

Risk level report

Financial reports and management team contacts

Similar companies and competitors (by region)

Industry trends and challenges

Real-time news updates

Seafood Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

Automation and the use of robotics technologies are directly reducing productions costs in the seafood industry. Harsh working conditions, regulations, and more contribute to the difficulty of seafood processing, and the biggest reason for the shift to automation is a lack of qualified labor. Automation in the seafood industry allows for flexible manufacturing and can increase productivity, product quality, and food safety.

In 2020 the fishing sector saw declines across the board due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The closure of restaurants, safety concerns, and social distancing protocols all contributed to less demand and vital losses for many sectors of the seafood economy. Despite the losses, the seafood industry has a bright future as restrictions ease and federal emergency funding provides relief to these industries in many regions.

Seafood Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private seafood companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

Mitsubishi Corporation

Maruha Nichiro

Nutreco

Nippon Suisan Kaisha

Thai Union Group

Specialized Manufacturers:

Blue Star Foods Corp

Key Products: seaweed processing, seafood smoking

Viciunai Group

Key Products: surimi manufacturing

Deli 24 Limited

Key Products: fish processing, seafood smoking

E.I.D. - Parry ( India ) Limited

) Limited Key Products: seafood product processing, seafood salting

Wilhelm Bähren GmbH & Co.KG

Key Products: seafood briner, seafood product processing

View 50+ insights for all seafood companies

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's seafood industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Seafood Categories:

Fish and Fish Meal Manufacturers

Frozen Seafood Dinner Manufacturers

Seafood Curing Companies

Seafood Canning Companies

Specialized Seafood Categories:

Seaweed Processing Companies

Crab Meat Picking Companies

Fish and Marine Animal Oils Processing Companies

Other Specialized Seafood Companies

Learn more about company insights for this industry

Looking for Additional Company Insights?

Want to evaluate a specific list of suppliers and companies?

Need to identify key suppliers and compare which are best suited for you?

Looking for extensive related category lists to send RFQs?

Trying to invite buyers/sellers to an event you're organizing?

Get customized company insights tailored to your exact business needs. Speak to our analysts now.

About BizVibe

BizVibe is transforming the way buyers and sellers do business online. Our supplier intelligence and sales intelligence tools provide best-in-class company insights to help businesses discover, track, monitor, and evaluate companies of interest. BizVibe's platform contains more than 30 million company profiles, each packed with 50+ unique insights. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com or start your free trial today.

SOURCE BizVibe