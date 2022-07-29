BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 1,800+ Forging and Stamping Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Company profiles provide the following insights:

Forging and Stamping Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

Many industries are increasing the use of aluminum in their products, creating new opportunities for the forging and stamping industry. Aluminum demand is on the rise as a replacement for steel in many industries as it is lighter, more stable, has less risk of corrosion, and the cost of production is more consistent than steel. Forging and stamping companies are seeing aluminum take a more prominent part in their product markets.

Despite more demand for aluminum products, the overall decline of automobile sales has led to less demand for forging and stamping products. The pandemic has meant more people are staying at home and commuting less, leading to less demand for vehicles. Even before the pandemic, due to concerns for the environment and simply the state of consumer behavior, automobile sales were already on the decline as consumers increasingly opted for alternatives such as public transportation and bicycles.

Forging and Stamping Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private forging and stamping companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

United Support Solutions

Wyman-Gordon Company

Laird Technologies Inc.

Scot Forge

Ameriforge Group Inc

Specialized Manufacturers:

Caparo India

Kenmode Inc.

Acro Metal Stamping

Tempel

North American Stamping Group

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's forging and stamping industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Forging Categories:

Iron and Steel Forging Manufacturers

Nonferrous Forging Manufacturers

Top Stamping Categories:

Metal Crowns and Closure Stamping Manufacturers

Miscellaneous Metal Stamping Product Manufacturers

