BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 1,800+ Forging and Stamping Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Jul 29, 2022, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the forging and stamping manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 1,800 forging and stamping companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
Company profiles provide the following insights:
- Company summary
- Product and service offerings
- Risk level report
- Financial reports and management team contacts
- Similar companies and competitors (by region)
- Industry trends and challenges
- Real-time news updates
Many industries are increasing the use of aluminum in their products, creating new opportunities for the forging and stamping industry. Aluminum demand is on the rise as a replacement for steel in many industries as it is lighter, more stable, has less risk of corrosion, and the cost of production is more consistent than steel. Forging and stamping companies are seeing aluminum take a more prominent part in their product markets.
Despite more demand for aluminum products, the overall decline of automobile sales has led to less demand for forging and stamping products. The pandemic has meant more people are staying at home and commuting less, leading to less demand for vehicles. Even before the pandemic, due to concerns for the environment and simply the state of consumer behavior, automobile sales were already on the decline as consumers increasingly opted for alternatives such as public transportation and bicycles.
Some of the public and private forging and stamping companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- United Support Solutions
- Wyman-Gordon Company
- Laird Technologies Inc.
- Scot Forge
- Ameriforge Group Inc
Specialized Manufacturers:
- Caparo India
- Kenmode Inc.
- Acro Metal Stamping
- Tempel
- North American Stamping Group
BizVibe's forging and stamping industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Forging Categories:
- Iron and Steel Forging Manufacturers
- Nonferrous Forging Manufacturers
Top Stamping Categories:
- Metal Crowns and Closure Stamping Manufacturers
- Miscellaneous Metal Stamping Product Manufacturers
