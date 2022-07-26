BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 1,800+ Sawmills and Wood Preservation Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Company profiles provide the following insights:

Sawmills and Wood Preservation Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

The global foresting industry, including sawmills, is shifting towards sustainable wood products. The largest driving factor for this is government regulations, as international policy dialogue around sustainable wood practices and their benefits is widely popular now.

Through a combination of factors such as deforestation, wildfires, sawmill closures, and supply chain disruption, there has been a global shortage of lumber. With a surging housing and remodeling market, lumber prices have spiked to new highs as a shortage affects the global supply chain. The closure of sawmills during the pandemic played a big part in lumber shortages as the housing market exploded and more people started to take on DIY remodeling projects.

Sawmills and Wood Preservation Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private sawmills and wood preservation companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

Stora Enso

Georgia Pacific

Weyerhaeuser

Canfor

Arauco

Specialized Manufacturers:

Stella-Jones Inc.

Key Products: pressure-treated wood products

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd

Key Products: lumber, plywood, engineered wood products

UPM-Kymmene Corp.

Key Products: lumber, plywood, biocomposites

Metsä Group

Key Products: wood products, paper products

Cox Wood Preserving Company

Key Products: outdoor wood products

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's sawmills and wood preservation industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Sawmill Categories:

Chipper Mills

Stud Mills

Siding Mills

Shingle Mills

Other Wood Preservation Categories:

Wood Treating Companies

Sawing and Treating Wood Companies

