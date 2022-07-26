BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 1,800+ Sawmills and Wood Preservation Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Jul 26, 2022, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the sawmills and wood preservation industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 1,800 sawmills and wood preservation companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
Company profiles provide the following insights:
- Company summary
- Product and service offerings
- Risk level report
- Financial reports and management team contacts
- Similar companies and competitors (by region)
- Industry trends and challenges
- Real-time news updates
The global foresting industry, including sawmills, is shifting towards sustainable wood products. The largest driving factor for this is government regulations, as international policy dialogue around sustainable wood practices and their benefits is widely popular now.
Through a combination of factors such as deforestation, wildfires, sawmill closures, and supply chain disruption, there has been a global shortage of lumber. With a surging housing and remodeling market, lumber prices have spiked to new highs as a shortage affects the global supply chain. The closure of sawmills during the pandemic played a big part in lumber shortages as the housing market exploded and more people started to take on DIY remodeling projects.
Some of the public and private sawmills and wood preservation companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- Stora Enso
- Georgia Pacific
- Weyerhaeuser
- Canfor
- Arauco
Specialized Manufacturers:
- Stella-Jones Inc.
- Key Products: pressure-treated wood products
- West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd
- Key Products: lumber, plywood, engineered wood products
- UPM-Kymmene Corp.
- Key Products: lumber, plywood, biocomposites
- Metsä Group
- Key Products: wood products, paper products
- Cox Wood Preserving Company
- Key Products: outdoor wood products
View 50+ insights for all sawmills and wood preservation companies
BizVibe's sawmills and wood preservation industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Sawmill Categories:
- Chipper Mills
- Stud Mills
- Siding Mills
- Shingle Mills
Other Wood Preservation Categories:
- Wood Treating Companies
- Sawing and Treating Wood Companies
Learn more about company insights for this industry
- Want to evaluate a specific list of suppliers and companies?
- Need to identify key suppliers and compare which are best suited for you?
- Looking for extensive related category lists to send RFQs?
- Trying to invite buyers/sellers to an event you're organizing?
Get customized company insights tailored to your exact business needs. Speak to our analysts now.
BizVibe is transforming the way buyers and sellers do business online. Our supplier intelligence and sales intelligence tools provide best-in-class company insights to help businesses discover, track, monitor, and evaluate companies of interest. BizVibe's platform contains more than 30 million company profiles, each packed with 50+ unique insights. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com or start your free trial today.
SOURCE BizVibe
Share this article