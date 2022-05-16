BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 1,800+ Sugar and Confectionery Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

May 16, 2022, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the sugar and confectionery manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 1,800 sugar and confectionery companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
View all sugar and confectionery company profiles. Try for Free!
Company profiles provide the following insights:
- Company summary
- Product and service offerings
- Risk level report
- Financial reports and management team contacts
- Similar companies and competitors (by region)
- Industry trends and challenges
- Real-time news updates
Sugar and Confectionery Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
Sugar and candy companies are increasingly focused on sustainability measures such as energy conservation and environmentally friendly practices. These measures include things such as an emphasis on fair trade procurement of raw materials, packaging reductions, and carbon emission reductions.
Lockdowns and supply chain disruptions have affected the sales of chocolates during the COVID-19 pandemic. One big reason chocolate sales declined during the pandemic is due to a shortage in the supply of raw materials. The prices of cocoa decreased while transportation costs increased, while transportation restrictions and border closures affected the global supply chain. More than 70% of confectionery companies have faced more than a 50% reduction in sales and a further 17% faced a reduction in sales of up to 90%.
Sugar and Confectionery Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private sugar and confectionery companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- Nestlé
- Mars, Inc.
- Mondelez International
- Ferrero SpA
- Meiji Dairies
Specialized Manufacturers:
- Doumak Inc.
- Key Products: marshmallows
- Tastemor Snacks
- Key Products: beet sugar, cough drops
- Creative Energy Foods
- Key Products: peanut confectioneries, beet sugar, breakfast bars
- Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd.
- Key Products: cane sugar, marzipan
- Nutri-Nation
- Key Products: granulated cane sugar, chewing gum base
View 50+ insights for all sugar and confectionery companies
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's sugar and confectionery industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Confectionery Categories:
- Chocolate Manufacturers
- Chewing Gum Manufacturers
- Candy Manufacturers
Other Sugar and Confectionery Categories:
- Beet Sugar Manufacturers
- Cane Sugar Manufacturers
- Marshmallow Manufacturers
- Other Non-Chocolate and Non-Candy Confectionery Manufacturers
Learn more about company insights for this industry
Looking for Additional Company Insights?
- Want to evaluate a specific list of suppliers and companies?
- Need to identify key suppliers and compare which are best suited for you?
- Looking for extensive related category lists to send RFQs?
- Trying to invite buyers/sellers to an event you're organizing?
Get customized company insights tailored to your exact business needs. Speak to our analysts now.
About BizVibe
BizVibe is transforming the way buyers and sellers do business online. Our supplier intelligence and sales intelligence tools provide best-in-class company insights to help businesses discover, track, monitor, and evaluate companies of interest. BizVibe's platform contains more than 30 million company profiles, each packed with 50+ unique insights. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com or start your free trial today.
SOURCE BizVibe
Share this article