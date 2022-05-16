BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 1,800+ Sugar and Confectionery Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Company profiles provide the following insights:

Sugar and Confectionery Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

Sugar and candy companies are increasingly focused on sustainability measures such as energy conservation and environmentally friendly practices. These measures include things such as an emphasis on fair trade procurement of raw materials, packaging reductions, and carbon emission reductions.

Lockdowns and supply chain disruptions have affected the sales of chocolates during the COVID-19 pandemic. One big reason chocolate sales declined during the pandemic is due to a shortage in the supply of raw materials. The prices of cocoa decreased while transportation costs increased, while transportation restrictions and border closures affected the global supply chain. More than 70% of confectionery companies have faced more than a 50% reduction in sales and a further 17% faced a reduction in sales of up to 90%.

Sugar and Confectionery Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private sugar and confectionery companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

Nestlé

Mars, Inc.

Mondelez International

Ferrero SpA

Meiji Dairies

Specialized Manufacturers:

Doumak Inc.

Key Products: marshmallows

Tastemor Snacks

Key Products: beet sugar, cough drops

Creative Energy Foods

Key Products: peanut confectioneries, beet sugar, breakfast bars

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd.

Key Products: cane sugar, marzipan

Nutri-Nation

Key Products: granulated cane sugar, chewing gum base

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's sugar and confectionery industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Confectionery Categories:

Chocolate Manufacturers

Chewing Gum Manufacturers

Candy Manufacturers

Other Sugar and Confectionery Categories:

Beet Sugar Manufacturers

Cane Sugar Manufacturers

Marshmallow Manufacturers

Other Non-Chocolate and Non-Candy Confectionery Manufacturers

About BizVibe

SOURCE BizVibe