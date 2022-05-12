BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 11,000+ Baked Goods and Tortilla Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Company profiles provide the following insights:

Baked Goods and Tortilla Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

Low-carb products are becoming increasingly popular as trends such as the keto diet become more common. The percentage of new food and drink launches that included the term keto in the product description nearly doubled in 2020. Due to this demand, companies are launching more products with low-carb options.

Due to COVID-19, inflation, labor shortages, and rising wages, the cost of bakery ingredients is rising and causing concerns for industry forecasts. Supply chain disruptions and a lack of raw materials have also negatively impacted the global bakery ingredients market.

Baked Goods and Tortilla Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private baked goods and tortilla companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

Mondelez International

Associated British Foods

Grupo Bimbo

Kellogg's

Yamazaki Baking

Specialized Manufacturers:

Hammermühle GmbH

Key Products: tortilla manufacturing

MillPower

Key Products: tortilla manufacturing

Goodman Fielder

Key Products: frozen doughs manufacturing, biscuit manufacturing

Délifrance

Key Products: dry pasta manufacturing

Tribe 9

Key Products: dry pasta manufacturing

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's baked goods and tortilla manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Bakery Product Categories:

Bread Manufacturers

Cookie Manufacturers

Cracker Manufacturers

Frozen Pastry Manufacturers

Specialized Bakery Product Categories:

Tortilla Manufacturers

Dry Pasta Manufacturers

Dough Manufacturers

Other Baked Goods Manufacturers

