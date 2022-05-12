BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 13,000+ Dairy Product Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

May 12, 2022, 17:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the dairy product manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 13,000 dairy product companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized dairy product manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
Company profiles provide the following insights:
- Company summary
- Product and service offerings
- Risk level report
- Financial reports and management team contacts
- Similar companies and competitors (by region)
- Industry trends and challenges
- Real-time news updates
Dairy Product Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
Due to increased production, the price of milk worldwide has been decreasing and is currently forecasted to be less volatile compared to the past. One of the biggest driving factors of the falling milk prices is the presence of more cows than the system currently needs and demands. With the reduction of in-person learning in schools and colleges, restaurant closures, and fewer events, the demand for milk has been lower than normal, contributing to a decrease in prices.
Tariffs imposed between the USA and China had a major impact on trade in the dairy products industry. Whey trade dropped 51% after tariffs were implemented, cheese exports declined 49%, lactose product exports declined 9%, and overall dairy products dropped 43%. Lost sales in China are predicted to cost U.S. dairy farmers US$12.2 billion by 2023.
Dairy Product Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private dairy product companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- Nestlé
- Lactalis
- Danone
- Yili Group
- Dairygold
Specialized Manufacturers:
- LactalisPolska
o Key Products: ice cream mix, rice milk
- BorChvor Ltd.
o Key Products: milk substitutes, whipped topping
- Pacific Dairy Foods
o Key Products: frozen custard, sour cream dip
- Wensleydale Creamery
o Key Products: canned non-alcoholic eggnog, frozen custard
- AviCharente
o Key Products: rice pudding, chocolate spread, coconut milk desserts
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's dairy product industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Dairy Categories:
- Milk Manufacturers
- Butter Manufacturers
- Cheese Manufacturers
Top Specialized Dairy Product Categories:
- · Sour Cream Manufacturers
- · Eggnog Manufacturers
- · Sherbet Manufacturers
- · Juice Pop Manufacturers
- · Other Frozen Dessert Manufacturers
