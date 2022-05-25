BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 13,000+ Semiconductor Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Company profiles provide the following insights:

Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

Semiconductor manufacturers are gravitating towards smaller and more efficient chips due to demand for products with smaller profiles. Newer semiconductor materials are expected to provide significant energy savings, which will help companies reduce costs and increase production.

The semiconductor chip shortage has affected many industries. The largest cause is the lack of 200mm manufacturing equipment. Supply is also scarce because semiconductor factories are extremely expensive and time-consuming to build. Pandemic-related supply disruptions have underscored the value of understanding and mitigating supply chain risks. Geographical diversification of chipmaking is a strategic solution help mitigate future shortages.

Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private semiconductor manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

Intel

Samsung Electronics

TSMC

SK Hynix

Micron Technology

Specialized Manufacturers:

Connect Group

Key Products: printed circuit boards

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Key Products: electronic components

Infineon Technologies AG

Key Products: electronic components

Sanmina Corporation

Key Products: printed circuit boards

Viasystems Group Inc.

Key Products: printed circuit boards

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's semiconductor manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Semiconductor Device Categories:

Semiconductor Chip Manufacturers

Fuel Cell Manufacturers

LED Manufacturers

Integrated Circuit Manufacturers

Top Electronic Component Categories:

Electronic Connector Manufacturers

Bare Printed Circuit Board Manufacturers

Electronic Resistor and Inductor Manufacturers

