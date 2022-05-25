BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 13,000+ Semiconductor Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

May 25, 2022, 15:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 13,000 semiconductor companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized semiconductor manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
Company profiles provide the following insights:
- Company summary
- Product and service offerings
- Risk level report
- Financial reports and management team contacts
- Similar companies and competitors (by region)
- Industry trends and challenges
- Real-time news updates
Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
Semiconductor manufacturers are gravitating towards smaller and more efficient chips due to demand for products with smaller profiles. Newer semiconductor materials are expected to provide significant energy savings, which will help companies reduce costs and increase production.
The semiconductor chip shortage has affected many industries. The largest cause is the lack of 200mm manufacturing equipment. Supply is also scarce because semiconductor factories are extremely expensive and time-consuming to build. Pandemic-related supply disruptions have underscored the value of understanding and mitigating supply chain risks. Geographical diversification of chipmaking is a strategic solution help mitigate future shortages.
Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private semiconductor manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- Intel
- Samsung Electronics
- TSMC
- SK Hynix
- Micron Technology
Specialized Manufacturers:
- Connect Group
- Key Products: printed circuit boards
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
- Key Products: electronic components
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Key Products: electronic components
- Sanmina Corporation
- Key Products: printed circuit boards
- Viasystems Group Inc.
- Key Products: printed circuit boards
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's semiconductor manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Semiconductor Device Categories:
- Semiconductor Chip Manufacturers
- Fuel Cell Manufacturers
- LED Manufacturers
- Integrated Circuit Manufacturers
Top Electronic Component Categories:
- Electronic Connector Manufacturers
- Bare Printed Circuit Board Manufacturers
- Electronic Resistor and Inductor Manufacturers
