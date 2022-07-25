BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 16,000+ Food Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Jul 25, 2022, 15:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the food manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 16,000 food manufacturing companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized food manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
Company profiles provide the following insights:
- Company summary
- Product and service offerings
- Risk level report
- Financial reports and management team contacts
- Similar companies and competitors (by region)
- Industry trends and challenges
- Real-time news updates
Food Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
Consumers are starting to pay more attention to healthier foods, leading to good opportunities for food manufacturing companies to capture additional market share. Popular diets such as low-carb and keto have led to demand for healthy snacks and food items at grocery stores and online. Companies are focusing on developing a product portfolio that focuses on health-related offerings.
COVID-19, trade difficulties, and numerous other disruptions have led to a shortage of raw materials for many popular consumer products. This has led to declining sales and lower production output, posing a serious challenge for some food manufacturing companies. Additional supply chain disruptions and foreign trade policies are also affecting the flow of these raw materials.
Food Manufacturing Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private food manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- Cargill
- Nestlé S.A.
- PepsiCo
- Sysco Corporation
- The Kraft Heinz Company
Specialized Manufacturers:
- General Mills
-
- Key Products: baking mixes, cake frosting, cereals
- Evo Foods
-
- Key Products: egg substitutes
- Capilano Honey Ltd.
-
- Key Products: honey
- Tate & Lyle
-
- Key Products: sweeteners, fibers, food stabilizers
- Nature's Way Products, LLC
-
- Key Products: vitamins, probiotics
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's food manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Food Categories:
- Snack Food Manufacturers
- Roasted Nut and Peanut Butter Manufacturers
- Coffee and Tea Manufacturers
- Sauce and Spice Manufacturers
- Perishable Prepared Food Manufacturers
Other Miscellaneous Food Categories:
- Cake Frosting Manufacturers
- Egg Substitute Manufacturers
- Honey Processors, Sweetening and Sorghum Syrup Manufacturers
- Other Miscellaneous Food Manufacturers
SOURCE BizVibe
