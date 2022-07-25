BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 16,000+ Food Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Company profiles provide the following insights:

Company summary

Product and service offerings

Risk level report

Financial reports and management team contacts

Similar companies and competitors (by region)

Industry trends and challenges

Real-time news updates

Food Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

Consumers are starting to pay more attention to healthier foods, leading to good opportunities for food manufacturing companies to capture additional market share. Popular diets such as low-carb and keto have led to demand for healthy snacks and food items at grocery stores and online. Companies are focusing on developing a product portfolio that focuses on health-related offerings.

COVID-19, trade difficulties, and numerous other disruptions have led to a shortage of raw materials for many popular consumer products. This has led to declining sales and lower production output, posing a serious challenge for some food manufacturing companies. Additional supply chain disruptions and foreign trade policies are also affecting the flow of these raw materials.

Food Manufacturing Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private food manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

Cargill

Nestlé S.A.

PepsiCo

Sysco Corporation

The Kraft Heinz Company

Specialized Manufacturers:

General Mills



Key Products: baking mixes, cake frosting, cereals

Evo Foods



Key Products: egg substitutes

Capilano Honey Ltd.



Key Products: honey

Tate & Lyle



Key Products: sweeteners, fibers, food stabilizers

Nature's Way Products, LLC



Key Products: vitamins, probiotics



Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's food manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Food Categories:

Snack Food Manufacturers

Roasted Nut and Peanut Butter Manufacturers

Coffee and Tea Manufacturers

Sauce and Spice Manufacturers

Perishable Prepared Food Manufacturers

Other Miscellaneous Food Categories:

Cake Frosting Manufacturers

Egg Substitute Manufacturers

Honey Processors, Sweetening and Sorghum Syrup Manufacturers

Other Miscellaneous Food Manufacturers

SOURCE BizVibe