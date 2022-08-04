BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 2,000+ Transportation Equipment Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Company profiles provide the following insights:

Company summary

Product and service offerings

Risk level report

Financial reports and management team contacts

Similar companies and competitors (by region)

Industry trends and challenges

Real-time news updates

Transportation Equipment Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

Demand for electric bikes is growing rapidly, driven primarily by growing awareness regarding the health benefits of cycling. Health awareness has been a good trend for transportation equipment manufacturing companies. Additionally, the pandemic has helped boost sales of electric bikes and scooters.

The rising demand for used vehicles has led to less demand for newer vehicles and therefore transportation equipment. New vehicles have been affected by supply chain disruptions and delays in manufacturing, leading to greater popularity for used vehicles.

Transportation Equipment Manufacturing Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private transportation equipment manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

Toyota Motor Corporation

AISIN CORPORATION

APTIV PLC

Textron Inc.

BMW

Specialized Manufacturers:

Polaris Inc.

Key Products: off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, motorcycles

Kawasaki

Key Products: ATVs, utility vehicles, motorcycles

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Key Products: golf carts, motorcycles

McLaren Racing

Key Products: racecars, supercars

Columbia Vehicle Group Inc.

Key Products: utility vehicles

View 50+ insights for all transportation equipment companies

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's transportation equipment manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Transportation Equipment Categories:

Motorcycle, Bicycle, and Parts Manufacturers

Military Armored Vehicle, Tank, and Tank Component Manufacturers

Other Transportation Equipment Categories:

All-Terrain Vehicle Manufacturers

Animal-Drawn Vehicles and Parts Manufacturers

Racecar Manufacturers

Snowmobiles and Parts Manufacturers

Learn more about company insights for this industry

