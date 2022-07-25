BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 2,200+ Animal Slaughtering and Processing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Company profiles provide the following insights:

Animal Slaughtering and Processing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

Demand for organic meat products is on the rise as consumers grow more health-conscious and environmentally focused. This is a primary motivating factor for processing plants to introduce new lines of organic meat and poultry products such as organic pork, organic turkey, and organic pepperoni. By 2025, the global organic meat products market is expected to be valued at USD 20.83 billion.

The effects of changing climate have a detrimental impact on livestock production in agricultural areas. Increased temperatures, extreme weather conditions, and the frequency and intensity of heatwaves create environmental conditions that can affect livestock health by causing metabolic disruptions, oxidative stress, and immune suppression causing infections and death. Due to climate change, many scientific models predict that the production of livestock will be on the decline in the future.

Animal Slaughtering and Processing Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private animal slaughtering and processing companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

SYSCO Corp.

Cargill Meat Solutions Corp.

Smithfield Foods Inc.

Hormel Foods Corp.

National Beef Packing Co. LLC

Specialized Manufacturers:

Tyson Foods Inc.

Key Products: meat products, prepared foods

Darling Ingredients Inc.

Key Products: meat products, animal food ingredients

JBS S.A.

Key Products: processed meats, prepared foods

Sanimax

Key Products: animal food ingredients, fats and oils

Sugar Creek Packing Co.

Key Products: packaged foods

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's animal slaughtering and processing industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Animal Slaughtering and Processing Categories:

Poultry Processing Companies

Meat Processing Companies

Other Animal Slaughtering and Processing Categories:

Meat Rendering Companies

Meat Preservation from Purchased Meats Companies

Other Meat Processing Companies

