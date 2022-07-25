BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 2,200+ Animal Slaughtering and Processing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Jul 25, 2022, 09:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the animal slaughtering and processing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 2,200 animal slaughtering and processing companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
Company profiles provide the following insights:
- Company summary
- Product and service offerings
- Risk level report
- Financial reports and management team contacts
- Similar companies and competitors (by region)
- Industry trends and challenges
- Real-time news updates
Demand for organic meat products is on the rise as consumers grow more health-conscious and environmentally focused. This is a primary motivating factor for processing plants to introduce new lines of organic meat and poultry products such as organic pork, organic turkey, and organic pepperoni. By 2025, the global organic meat products market is expected to be valued at USD 20.83 billion.
The effects of changing climate have a detrimental impact on livestock production in agricultural areas. Increased temperatures, extreme weather conditions, and the frequency and intensity of heatwaves create environmental conditions that can affect livestock health by causing metabolic disruptions, oxidative stress, and immune suppression causing infections and death. Due to climate change, many scientific models predict that the production of livestock will be on the decline in the future.
Some of the public and private animal slaughtering and processing companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- SYSCO Corp.
- Cargill Meat Solutions Corp.
- Smithfield Foods Inc.
- Hormel Foods Corp.
- National Beef Packing Co. LLC
Specialized Manufacturers:
- Tyson Foods Inc.
- Key Products: meat products, prepared foods
- Darling Ingredients Inc.
- Key Products: meat products, animal food ingredients
- JBS S.A.
- Key Products: processed meats, prepared foods
- Sanimax
- Key Products: animal food ingredients, fats and oils
- Sugar Creek Packing Co.
- Key Products: packaged foods
BizVibe's animal slaughtering and processing industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Animal Slaughtering and Processing Categories:
- Poultry Processing Companies
- Meat Processing Companies
Other Animal Slaughtering and Processing Categories:
- Meat Rendering Companies
- Meat Preservation from Purchased Meats Companies
- Other Meat Processing Companies
