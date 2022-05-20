BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 2,200+ Cutlery and Handtool Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

May 20, 2022, 09:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the cutlery and handtool manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 2,200 cutlery and handtool companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
Company profiles provide the following insights:
- Company summary
- Product and service offerings
- Risk level report
- Financial reports and management team contacts
- Similar companies and competitors (by region)
- Industry trends and challenges
- Real-time news updates
Cutlery and Handtool Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
In both the cutlery and handtool markets, manufacturers are constantly focusing on new product innovations and enhancements by utilizing technological advancements to improve performance, productivity, flexibility, and sustainability. Manufacturers are creating new tools such as semi-auto screwdriver sets, more robust tool hammers, lever axes, and more.
With the popularity of food delivery during the pandemic, demand for disposable cutlery has risen. Disposable cutlery made of plastic has been a big obstacle in growth for metal-based cutlery and tableware. Sustainable innovations in the disposable cutlery sector have given rise to wooden and bioplastic cutlery products, allowing disposable products to remain competitive with reusable ones.
Cutlery and Handtool Manufacturing Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private cutlery and handtool manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:
Cutlery Manufacturers:
- Bosch
- 3M
- Stanley Black & Decker
- Techtronic Industries
- Makita
Handtool Manufacturers:
- Thomas Flinn & Co
- Apex Tool Group, LLC
- Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.
- Infar Industrial Co. Ltd
- TOOLS Finland Oy
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's cutlery and handtool manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Cutlery Categories:
- Metal Kitchen Cookware Manufacturers
- Utensil Manufacturers
- Cutlery Manufacturers
- Flatware Manufacturers
- Top Handtool Categories:
- Sawblade Manufacturers
- Drill and Drill Bit Manufacturers
- Agricultural Handtool Manufacturers
- Measuring Tool Manufacturers
