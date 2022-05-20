BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 2,200+ Cutlery and Handtool Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Company profiles provide the following insights:

Cutlery and Handtool Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

In both the cutlery and handtool markets, manufacturers are constantly focusing on new product innovations and enhancements by utilizing technological advancements to improve performance, productivity, flexibility, and sustainability. Manufacturers are creating new tools such as semi-auto screwdriver sets, more robust tool hammers, lever axes, and more.

With the popularity of food delivery during the pandemic, demand for disposable cutlery has risen. Disposable cutlery made of plastic has been a big obstacle in growth for metal-based cutlery and tableware. Sustainable innovations in the disposable cutlery sector have given rise to wooden and bioplastic cutlery products, allowing disposable products to remain competitive with reusable ones.

Cutlery and Handtool Manufacturing Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private cutlery and handtool manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:

Cutlery Manufacturers:

Bosch

3M

Stanley Black & Decker

& Decker Techtronic Industries

Makita

Handtool Manufacturers:

Thomas Flinn & Co

& Co Apex Tool Group, LLC

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Infar Industrial Co. Ltd

TOOLS Finland Oy

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's cutlery and handtool manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Cutlery Categories:

Metal Kitchen Cookware Manufacturers

Utensil Manufacturers

Cutlery Manufacturers

Flatware Manufacturers

Top Handtool Categories:

Sawblade Manufacturers

Drill and Drill Bit Manufacturers

Agricultural Handtool Manufacturers

Measuring Tool Manufacturers

