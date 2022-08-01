BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 2,200+ Engine, Turbine, and Power Transmission Equipment Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Aug 01, 2022, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 2,200 engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
Company profiles provide the following insights:
- Company summary
- Product and service offerings
- Risk level report
- Financial reports and management team contacts
- Similar companies and competitors (by region)
- Industry trends and challenges
- Real-time news updates
Engine, Turbine, and Power Transmission Equipment Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
Manufacturers are focusing on product innovations and enhancements to improve performance, connectivity, productivity, and stability. Initiatives include the development of turbines that are two-to-three times larger than previous models, gearless turbines, turbines optimized for low wind conditions, and smart turbines to manage grid load. In such a highly competitive industry, a constant pipeline of innovative products for diversified use cases can prove to be a key driver.
COVID-19 has resulted in the delay of under-construction power projects. While some projects stopped for a few months, many others were canceled or postponed for long periods. Orders have therefore decreased for manufacturers, which were already facing issues related to raw materials and labor mobilization. Manufacturers have also experienced demand-supply imbalances because of COVID-19.
Engine, Turbine, and Power Transmission Equipment Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- General Electric
- Bwxt Investment Company
- Siemens Energy Inc.
- Arcosa Inc
- Altra Industrial Motion Corp.
Specialized Manufacturers:
- Brunswick Corporation
- Key Products: marine engines
- Detroit Diesel Corporation
- Key Products: diesel engines
- Rolls-Royce Power Systems
- Key Products: diesel engines
- SRC
- Key Products: diesel engines, generators
- Cummins Inc.
- Key Products: engines, generators
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Engine, Turbine, And Power Transmission Equipment Categories:
- Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturers
- Speed Changer, Industrial High-Speed Drive, and Gear Manufacturers
- Mechanical Power Transmission Equipment Manufacturers
Other Engine Equipment Categories:
- Diesel and Semidiesel Engine Manufacturers
- Locomotive Diesel Engine Manufacturers
- Marine Engine Manufacturers
- Outboard Motor Manufacturers
