BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 2,300+ Household Appliance Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Household Appliance Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

The global smart appliance market is growing at a rapid rate, leading to great potential for manufacturers. Smart air conditioners and the use of AI in home automation are some of the largest drivers of the market, as consumers look for smart products that integrate well with their smart home setups.

The global pandemic has led to a shortage of skilled labor as well as disruptions in the supply chain, impacting the production and sale of household appliances. Lockdowns and restrictions have also affected imports and exports of products along popular trade routes, limiting sales of household appliances on a global scale.

Household Appliance Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private household appliance companies on BizVibe include:

Large Appliance Manufacturers:

Panasonic

LG Electronics

Haier

Gree Electric

BSH Hausgeräte

Small Appliance Manufacturers:

Spectrum Brands Holdings

Haier

Conair Corporation

De Longhi S.p.A

Elco

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's household appliance industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Large Household Appliance Categories:

Household Cooking Appliance Manufacturers

Household Laundry Equipment Manufacturers

Household Refrigerator and Freezer Manufacturers

Top Small Household Appliance Categories:

Household Vacuum Manufacturers

Portable Hair Dryer Manufacturers

Floor and Carpet Cleaning Equipment Manufacturers

Portable Humidifier Manufacturers

