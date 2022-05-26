BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 2,300+ Household Appliance Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

May 26, 2022, 14:30 ET
BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the household appliance manufacturing industry. This platform features more than 2,300 household appliance companies.
Household Appliance Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
The global smart appliance market is growing at a rapid rate, leading to great potential for manufacturers. Smart air conditioners and the use of AI in home automation are some of the largest drivers of the market, as consumers look for smart products that integrate well with their smart home setups.
The global pandemic has led to a shortage of skilled labor as well as disruptions in the supply chain, impacting the production and sale of household appliances. Lockdowns and restrictions have also affected imports and exports of products along popular trade routes, limiting sales of household appliances on a global scale.
Household Appliance Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private household appliance companies on BizVibe include:
Large Appliance Manufacturers:
- Panasonic
- LG Electronics
- Haier
- Gree Electric
- BSH Hausgeräte
Small Appliance Manufacturers:
- Spectrum Brands Holdings
- Haier
- Conair Corporation
- De Longhi S.p.A
- Elco
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's household appliance industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Large Household Appliance Categories:
- Household Cooking Appliance Manufacturers
- Household Laundry Equipment Manufacturers
- Household Refrigerator and Freezer Manufacturers
Top Small Household Appliance Categories:
- Household Vacuum Manufacturers
- Portable Hair Dryer Manufacturers
- Floor and Carpet Cleaning Equipment Manufacturers
- Portable Humidifier Manufacturers
