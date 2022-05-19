BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 2,300+ Steel Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Company profiles provide the following insights:

Steel Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

Modern technologies such as 3D printing, blockchain, digital tools and software, the IoT, big data, and artificial intelligence have digitally transformed the steel industry for the better. These technologies help increase efficiency, reduce prices and costs, and manage supply chain processes. One of the biggest advantages of digital transformation has been utilizing virtual engineering to reduce development and testing times.

COVID-19 has negatively impacted most industries, especially the steel industry. Steel consumption declined during the pandemic as demand slowed down from key end-user industries and economies. At the beginning of the pandemic, many non-essential construction projects were halted as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, though the construction industry has since begun to recover.

Steel Manufacturing Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private steel manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

Baowu

ArcelorMittal

Hesteel Group

Shagang Group

Nippon Steel

Specialized Manufacturers:

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd.

Key Products: iron wire

JSCMS

Key Products: iron wire

Monnet Ispat & Energy Limited

Key Products: iron wire

Aisha Steel Mills Ltd.

Key Products: cold rolled steel coils

MST Stell Inc.

Key Products: cold rolled steel coils

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's steel manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Steel Product Categories:

Iron and Steel Tube Manufacturers

Iron and Steel Pipe Manufacturers

Rolled Steel Shape Manufacturers

Specialized Steel Product Categories:

Barbed Wire Manufacturers

Chain Link Fencing Manufacturers

Iron and Steel Spike Manufacturers

Staple and Paper Clip Manufacturers

Other Steel Product Manufacturers

