BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 2,500+ Clay Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Clay Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

Clay product manufacturers have been seeing increased demand due to the popularity of smart bathroom fixtures such as smart toilets, tiles, walls, floors, and more. In addition to smart bathroom fixtures, traditional bathroom fixtures are also seeing increased demand for clay products.

Lockdowns and restrictions due to COVID-19 have led to declining product sales due to lower demand from consumers. Uncertainty around the economy due to pandemic recovery has also impacted renovations in people's homes, leading to reduced demand for clay products. Many industries are looking at 6 to 12 months of delays to start getting back on track going forward.

Clay Manufacturing Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private clay manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

Dal-Tile Group Inc.

Boral Industries Inc.

Hitachi Metals America Ltd.

Vesuvius Crucible Company

Harbisonwalker Intl Inc.

Specialized Manufacturers:

Wienerberger

Key Products: bricks, roof tiles, pavers

General Shale

Key Products: bricks, stone, concrete blocks

Acme Brick Company

Key Products: bricks, stone

China Ceramics

Key Products: ceramic tiles

Florida Tile

Key Products: ceramic tiles, porcelain tiles

View 50+ insights for all clay manufacturing companies

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's clay manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Clay Product Categories:

Pottery Product Manufacturers

Ceramic Product Manufacturers

Plumbing Fixture Manufacturers

Top Clay Building Material and Refractories Categories:

Brick Manufacturers

Tile Manufacturers

