BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 2,500+ Clay Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Jul 28, 2022, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the clay manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 2,500 clay manufacturing companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized clay manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
View all clay manufacturing company profiles. Try for Free!
Company profiles provide the following insights:
- Company summary
- Product and service offerings
- Risk level report
- Financial reports and management team contacts
- Similar companies and competitors (by region)
- Industry trends and challenges
- Real-time news updates
Clay Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
Clay product manufacturers have been seeing increased demand due to the popularity of smart bathroom fixtures such as smart toilets, tiles, walls, floors, and more. In addition to smart bathroom fixtures, traditional bathroom fixtures are also seeing increased demand for clay products.
Lockdowns and restrictions due to COVID-19 have led to declining product sales due to lower demand from consumers. Uncertainty around the economy due to pandemic recovery has also impacted renovations in people's homes, leading to reduced demand for clay products. Many industries are looking at 6 to 12 months of delays to start getting back on track going forward.
Clay Manufacturing Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private clay manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- Dal-Tile Group Inc.
- Boral Industries Inc.
- Hitachi Metals America Ltd.
- Vesuvius Crucible Company
- Harbisonwalker Intl Inc.
Specialized Manufacturers:
- Wienerberger
- Key Products: bricks, roof tiles, pavers
- General Shale
- Key Products: bricks, stone, concrete blocks
- Acme Brick Company
- Key Products: bricks, stone
- China Ceramics
- Key Products: ceramic tiles
- Florida Tile
- Key Products: ceramic tiles, porcelain tiles
View 50+ insights for all clay manufacturing companies
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's clay manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Clay Product Categories:
- Pottery Product Manufacturers
- Ceramic Product Manufacturers
- Plumbing Fixture Manufacturers
Top Clay Building Material and Refractories Categories:
- Brick Manufacturers
- Tile Manufacturers
Learn more about company insights for this industry
Looking for Additional Company Insights?
- Want to evaluate a specific list of suppliers and companies?
- Need to identify key suppliers and compare which are best suited for you?
- Looking for extensive related category lists to send RFQs?
- Trying to invite buyers/sellers to an event you're organizing?
Get customized company insights tailored to your exact business needs. Speak to our analysts now.
BizVibe is transforming the way buyers and sellers do business online. Our supplier intelligence and sales intelligence tools provide best-in-class company insights to help businesses discover, track, monitor, and evaluate companies of interest. BizVibe's platform contains more than 30 million company profiles, each packed with 50+ unique insights. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com or start your free trial today.
SOURCE BizVibe
Share this article