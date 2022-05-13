BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 2,600+ Grain and Oilseed Milling Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

May 13, 2022, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the grain and oilseed milling industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 2,600 grain and oilseed milling companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
Company profiles provide the following insights:
- Company summary
- Product and service offerings
- Risk level report
- Financial reports and management team contacts
- Similar companies and competitors (by region)
- Industry trends and challenges
- Real-time news updates
Grain and Oilseed Milling Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
Mills are turning to automation to fine-tune tasks and operations due to an ongoing labor shortage. This shift is important at all phases to reduce human-driven faults and maintain the quality level of products that are sent to consumers. In the global grain processing equipment market, the automatic segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% by 2025, as automated grain processing equipment is expected to drive rapid growth.
Many factors such as inflation, the COVID-19 pandemic, and rising wages have caused a shortage of labor in many industries, including the grain and oilseed milling sector. Increasing wages to attract and retain workers also often leads to higher input costs, impacting companies' margins.
Grain and Oilseed Milling Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private grain and oilseed milling companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- Cargill
- BASF
- ADM
- Bayer
- John Deere
Specialized Manufacturers:
- Gokulrefoil
- Key Products: prepared sunflower seeds
- Belourthe S.A.
- Key Products: cereal grain flour
- GentechLab
- Key Products: Cereals
- JLM Global Foods Ltd.
- Key Products: Flour Malt
- SunOpta Foods Europe BV
- Key Products: soybean oil processing, cereal preparations
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's grain and oilseed milling industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Grain and Oilseed Categories:
- Flour Manufacturers
- Rice Manufacturers
- Corn Manufacturers
Other Grain and Oilseed Categories:
- Breakfast Cereal Manufacturers
- Malt Manufacturers
- Oilseed Processors
- Other Grain and Oilseed Companies
About BizVibe
BizVibe is transforming the way buyers and sellers do business online. Our supplier intelligence and sales intelligence tools provide best-in-class company insights to help businesses discover, track, monitor, and evaluate companies of interest. BizVibe's platform contains more than 30 million company profiles, each packed with 50+ unique insights.
