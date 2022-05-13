BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 2,600+ Grain and Oilseed Milling Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the grain and oilseed milling industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 2,600 grain and oilseed milling companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.

Snapshot of company insights for BizVibe's grain and oilseed milling industry group.

Company profiles provide the following insights:

Company summary

Product and service offerings

Risk level report

Financial reports and management team contacts

Similar companies and competitors (by region)

Industry trends and challenges

Real-time news updates

Grain and Oilseed Milling Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

Mills are turning to automation to fine-tune tasks and operations due to an ongoing labor shortage. This shift is important at all phases to reduce human-driven faults and maintain the quality level of products that are sent to consumers. In the global grain processing equipment market, the automatic segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% by 2025, as automated grain processing equipment is expected to drive rapid growth.

Many factors such as inflation, the COVID-19 pandemic, and rising wages have caused a shortage of labor in many industries, including the grain and oilseed milling sector. Increasing wages to attract and retain workers also often leads to higher input costs, impacting companies' margins.

Grain and Oilseed Milling Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private grain and oilseed milling companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

Cargill

BASF

ADM

Bayer

John Deere

Specialized Manufacturers:

Gokulrefoil

Key Products: prepared sunflower seeds

Belourthe S.A.

Key Products: cereal grain flour

GentechLab

Key Products: Cereals

JLM Global Foods Ltd.

Key Products: Flour Malt

SunOpta Foods Europe BV

Key Products: soybean oil processing, cereal preparations

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's grain and oilseed milling industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Grain and Oilseed Categories:

Flour Manufacturers

Rice Manufacturers

Corn Manufacturers

Other Grain and Oilseed Categories:

Breakfast Cereal Manufacturers

Malt Manufacturers

Oilseed Processors

Other Grain and Oilseed Companies

