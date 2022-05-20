BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 2,600+ Machinery Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Company profiles provide the following insights:

Machinery Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

With the high costs and shortages surrounding labor, many manufacturers have combated these challenges by investing more into manufacturing automation processes. Automation can improve productivity and quality, and reduces lifecycle costs. One primary example of how automation is being used in the agricultural industry is through the use of site-specific application software to reduce the amount of pesticides and fertilizers used while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to many supply chain disruptions, a decline in labor, fluctuating prices, and stalled projects that will take many years to recover from. Due to concerns around labor shortages and the scarcity of raw materials during the COVID-19 period, the tractor, power tiller, and farm machinery manufacturing sectors are facing many challenges.

Machinery Manufacturing Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private machinery manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

Deere & Co.

CNH Industrial NV

AGCO

CLAAS

Lovol Heavy Industry

Specialized Manufacturers:

Hyundai Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd.

Key Products: excavators

Terex Corporation

Key Products: concrete mixer trucks, tower cranes

Husqvarna AB

Key Products: compaction equipment, concrete placement equipment

Metso Outotec Corp

Key Products: magnetic separator machines

IMC Enric Holdings Ltd.

Key Products: gas storage equipment, oil equipment

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's machinery manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Agricultural Machinery Categories:

Farm Equipment Manufacturers

Home Lawn and Garden Equipment Manufacturers

Other Agricultural Machinery Manufacturers

Top Construction and Mining Machinery Categories:

Oil and Gas Field Machinery Manufacturers

Mining Machining and Equipment Manufacturers

Construction Machinery Manufacturers

Logging Equipment Manufacturers

Other Machinery Manufacturers

SOURCE BizVibe