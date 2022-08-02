BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 2,700+ Audio and Video Equipment Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Company profiles provide the following insights:

Audio and Video Equipment Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

About 35 percent of American households are equipped with at least one smart speaker and by 2025 this number is expected to increase to 75 percent. Smart speakers integrated with voice assistants such as Google Home and Amazon Alexa have surged worldwide, and audio and video equipment that integrates smart speakers has therefore become more popular and more in demand.

Operational costs have been increasing globally in industries that are witnessing a rise in the cost of labor. Audio and video equipment manufacturing is becoming more expensive as the global minimum and average wages increase. To combat some of these rising costs that are affecting profit margins, companies have started to look at new areas to reduce production costs, as well as turning to automation for tasks that previously needed human labor.

Audio and Video Equipment Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private audio and video equipment companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

TransDigm Group

Philips

Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co.

Samsung Electronics

Toshiba

Specialized Manufacturers:

Panasonic

Key Products: home theater products, video cameras, DVD and Blu-ray players

Sony Corporation

Key Products: home theater products, video cameras, DVD and Blu-ray players

Canon Inc.

Key Products: video cameras

LG Corporation

Key Products: home theater products, DVD and Blu-ray players

Pioneer Corporation

Key Products: DVD and Blu-ray players

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's audio and video equipment manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Audio Equipment Categories:

Home Stereo System Manufacturers

Microphone Manufacturers

Portable Stereo Systems Manufacturers

Top Video Equipment Categories:

Home Theater Video Equipment Manufacturers

Video Camera Manufacturers

DVD and Blu-Ray Player Manufacturers

