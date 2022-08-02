BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 2,700+ Audio and Video Equipment Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Aug 02, 2022, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the audio and video equipment manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 2,700 audio and video equipment companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
Company profiles provide the following insights:
- Company summary
- Product and service offerings
- Risk level report
- Financial reports and management team contacts
- Similar companies and competitors (by region)
- Industry trends and challenges
- Real-time news updates
Audio and Video Equipment Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
About 35 percent of American households are equipped with at least one smart speaker and by 2025 this number is expected to increase to 75 percent. Smart speakers integrated with voice assistants such as Google Home and Amazon Alexa have surged worldwide, and audio and video equipment that integrates smart speakers has therefore become more popular and more in demand.
Operational costs have been increasing globally in industries that are witnessing a rise in the cost of labor. Audio and video equipment manufacturing is becoming more expensive as the global minimum and average wages increase. To combat some of these rising costs that are affecting profit margins, companies have started to look at new areas to reduce production costs, as well as turning to automation for tasks that previously needed human labor.
Audio and Video Equipment Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private audio and video equipment companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- TransDigm Group
- Philips
- Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co.
- Samsung Electronics
- Toshiba
Specialized Manufacturers:
- Panasonic
- Key Products: home theater products, video cameras, DVD and Blu-ray players
- Sony Corporation
- Key Products: home theater products, video cameras, DVD and Blu-ray players
- Canon Inc.
- Key Products: video cameras
- LG Corporation
- Key Products: home theater products, DVD and Blu-ray players
- Pioneer Corporation
- Key Products: DVD and Blu-ray players
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's audio and video equipment manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Audio Equipment Categories:
- Home Stereo System Manufacturers
- Microphone Manufacturers
- Portable Stereo Systems Manufacturers
Top Video Equipment Categories:
- Home Theater Video Equipment Manufacturers
- Video Camera Manufacturers
- DVD and Blu-Ray Player Manufacturers
SOURCE BizVibe
