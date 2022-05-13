BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 2,800+ Textile and Fabric Finishing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

May 13, 2022, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the textile and fabric finishing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 2,800 textile and fabric finishing companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized businesses, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
Company profiles provide the following insights:
- Company summary
- Product and service offerings
- Risk level report
- Financial reports and management team contacts
- Similar companies and competitors (by region)
- Industry trends and challenges
- Real-time news updates
Textile and Fabric Finishing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
Various industries are adopting automation in order to create more efficient processes and reduce human error in the textiles industry. Quality control is one area that has benefited from automation, as the fabric dyeing process requires accuracy in parameters such as temperature, pressure, water level, water flow, treatment, and more.
The fashion industry alone contributes nearly 10% of the world's total carbon emissions. The biggest challenge has been a shift to environmentally friendly practices, leading to a rise in manufacturing costs. As clothes are made quickly, sold, and are thrown out, this also creates a big issue in terms of waste. The EU has tackled this challenge by promoting a move to a circular economy of recycling, but many more measures need to be taken to tackle this issue worldwide.
Textile and Fabric Finishing Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private textile and fabric finishing companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- Reliance Industries
- TJX Companies
- Lululemon Athletica
- Shenzhou International Group Holdings
- V.F. Corporation
Specialized Manufacturers:
- Raymond Limited
- Key Products: fabric coating, textile mothproofing
- Himatsingka Seide Ltd.
- Key Products: fabric laminating, textile dyeing
- Sioen Industries
- Key Products: fabric coating
- Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd.
- Key Products: fabric coating, fiber coating
- Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayi AS
- Key Products: fabric coating
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's textile and fabric finishing industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Textile and Fabric Finishing Categories:
- Textile and Fabric Finishing Mills
- Finishing Operations Companies (bleaching, dying, printing, etc.)
Top Fabric Coating Categories:
- Textile and Apparel Waterproofing Companies
- Textile and Apparel Rubberizing Companies
- Textile and Apparel Waxing Companies
- Textile and Apparel Laminating Companies
- Other Textile Coating Companies
