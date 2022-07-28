BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 200+ Lime and Gypsum Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Company profiles provide the following insights:

Lime and Gypsum Product Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

Gypsum is one of the most environmentally friendly binders, meaning that the growing focus on reducing negative environmental impacts is a major driver of demand for gypsum and plasterboard. Smart and green building initiatives are also pushing builders today to use gypsum products in the construction industry.

For many reasons, pandemic measures have led to a slowdown of the construction industry, affecting the demand for gypsum products. The global gypsum products market is expected to decline in the short term with a rebound in 2023 as things open up and people and products move again. Supply chain disruptions and decreased demand have led to the slowdown of many construction products. There have also been many delays in current construction products that would have utilized gypsum products.

Lime and Gypsum Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private lime and gypsum companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

United States Gypsum Company

Lhoist North America Ariz Inc.

Certainteed Gypsum Inc.

Lime Holding Inc.

Continental Building Pdts Inc.

Specialized Manufacturers:

Knauf

Key Products: plasters, insulation

Global Gypsum Company Ltd.

Key Products: plasters

USG Corporation

Key Products: drywall, molding

Yoshino Gypsum Co., Ltd.

Key Products: plaster and plasterboard

Winstone Wallboards

Key Products: plasterboard, drywall

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's lime and gypsum product manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Lime Product Categories:

Agricultural Lime Manufacturers

Calcium Hydroxide and Calcium Oxide Manufacturers

Dolomitic Lime Manufacturers

Top Gypsum Product Categories:

Wallboard Manufacturers

Plaster and Plasterboard Manufacturers

Molding Manufacturers

Statuary Manufacturers

