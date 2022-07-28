BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 200+ Lime and Gypsum Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Jul 28, 2022, 10:00 ET
BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the lime and gypsum manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 200 lime and gypsum companies.
Company profiles provide the following insights:
- Company summary
- Product and service offerings
- Risk level report
- Financial reports and management team contacts
- Similar companies and competitors (by region)
- Industry trends and challenges
- Real-time news updates
Lime and Gypsum Product Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
Gypsum is one of the most environmentally friendly binders, meaning that the growing focus on reducing negative environmental impacts is a major driver of demand for gypsum and plasterboard. Smart and green building initiatives are also pushing builders today to use gypsum products in the construction industry.
For many reasons, pandemic measures have led to a slowdown of the construction industry, affecting the demand for gypsum products. The global gypsum products market is expected to decline in the short term with a rebound in 2023 as things open up and people and products move again. Supply chain disruptions and decreased demand have led to the slowdown of many construction products. There have also been many delays in current construction products that would have utilized gypsum products.
Lime and Gypsum Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private lime and gypsum companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- United States Gypsum Company
- Lhoist North America Ariz Inc.
- Certainteed Gypsum Inc.
- Lime Holding Inc.
- Continental Building Pdts Inc.
Specialized Manufacturers:
- Knauf
- Key Products: plasters, insulation
- Global Gypsum Company Ltd.
- Key Products: plasters
- USG Corporation
- Key Products: drywall, molding
- Yoshino Gypsum Co., Ltd.
- Key Products: plaster and plasterboard
- Winstone Wallboards
- Key Products: plasterboard, drywall
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's lime and gypsum product manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Lime Product Categories:
- Agricultural Lime Manufacturers
- Calcium Hydroxide and Calcium Oxide Manufacturers
- Dolomitic Lime Manufacturers
Top Gypsum Product Categories:
- Wallboard Manufacturers
- Plaster and Plasterboard Manufacturers
- Molding Manufacturers
- Statuary Manufacturers
