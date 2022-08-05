BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 24,500+ Miscellaneous Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Aug 05, 2022, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the miscellaneous manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 24,500 miscellaneous manufacturing companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
Company profiles provide the following insights:
- Company summary
- Product and service offerings
- Risk level report
- Financial reports and management team contacts
- Similar companies and competitors (by region)
- Industry trends and challenges
- Real-time news updates
Miscellaneous Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
The current labor shortage and associated high costs of skilled labor have led many manufacturers to adopt automation in their manufacturing and production processes. Companies are looking for machinery to improve productivity and quality and to reduce lifecycle costs.
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to production declines, stalled projects, supply chain disruptions, and a negative impact on international imports and exports for manufacturers around the world. Businesses have also had to deal with the closure of plants during lockdowns and restrictions led to declining demand for many manufactured products.
Miscellaneous Manufacturing Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private miscellaneous manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- Medtronic
- Nintendo
- Mattel
- Kingold Jewelry Inc.
- Hillenbrand Inc.
Specialized Manufacturers:
- The Yankee Candle Company, Inc.
- Key Products: candles, home fragrance
- PartyLite
- Key Products: candles, home fragrance
- Shake-N-Go Fashion Inc.
- Key Products: wigs, hair extensions, hairpieces
- London Undercover
- Key Products: umbrellas
- Balsam Hill
- Key Products: Christmas trees, wreaths, décor
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's miscellaneous manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Miscellaneous Manufacturing Categories:
- Sign Manufacturers
- Jewelry and Silverware Manufacturers
- Sporting and Athletic Goods Manufacturers
- Doll, Toy, and Game Manufacturers
- Office Supplies (Except Paper) Manufacturers
- Musical Instrument Manufacturers
Other Miscellaneous Manufacturing Categories:
- Artificial Christmas Tree Manufacturers
- Candle Manufacturers
- Umbrella Manufacturers
- Electronic Cigarette Manufacturers
- Hairpiece Manufacturers
- Potpourri Manufacturers
