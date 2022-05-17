BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 3,300+ Petroleum and Coal Product Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Company profiles provide the following insights:

Company summary

Product and service offerings

Risk level report

Financial reports and management team contacts

Similar companies and competitors (by region)

Industry trends and challenges

Real-time news updates

Petroleum and Coal Product Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

The petroleum industry is going through a technology transition to help improve efficiencies and reduce costs. At the forefront of emerging technologies in this industry are robotics and automation. Examples of such technologies are robotics and unmanned autonomous vehicles used to reduce human intervention while improving safety and operational efficiency in oil rigs, production facilities, and pipelines.

The demand for transportation fuels such as gasoline and diesel declined during the pandemic due to lockdowns, restrictions, and a reduction in travel and commuting. Despite re-openings, the continued popularity of work-from-home policies has led to less demand for these fuels. Larger and more financially secure companies are changing business models and diversifying into different energy segments, further threatening the state of the petroleum industry.

Petroleum and Coal Product Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private petroleum and coal product manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

Saudi Aramco

Royal Dutch Shell

China National Petroleum Corporation

BP

Exxon Mobil

Specialized Manufacturers:

Gagan Gases Ltd.

Key Products: refined petroleum, fuel briquettes

Talar

Key Products: fuel oils

MPCL PTE. LTD.

Key Products: fuel oils

Cavron Global

Key Products: coal briquettes

Breakaway

Key Products: fuel oils

View 50+ insights for all petroleum and coal product companies

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's petroleum and coal product manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Petroleum and Coal Product Categories:

Petroleum Refineries

Asphalt Paving Mixture and Block Manufacturers

Asphalt Shingle and Coating Materials Manufacturers

Petroleum Lubricating Oil and Grease Manufacturers

Specialized Petroleum and Coal Product Categories:

Coke Oven Product Manufacturers

Petroleum Jelly Manufacturers

Fuel Briquette Manufacturers

Petroleum Wax Manufacturers

Other Petroleum and Coal Product Manufacturers

Learn more about company insights for this industry

Looking for Additional Company Insights?

Want to evaluate a specific list of suppliers and companies?

Need to identify key suppliers and compare which are best suited for you?

Looking for extensive related category lists to send RFQs?

Trying to invite buyers/sellers to an event you're organizing?

Get customized company insights tailored to your exact business needs. Speak to our analysts now.

About BizVibe

BizVibe is transforming the way buyers and sellers do business online. Our supplier intelligence and sales intelligence tools provide best-in-class company insights to help businesses discover, track, monitor, and evaluate companies of interest. BizVibe's platform contains more than 30 million company profiles, each packed with 50+ unique insights. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com or start your free trial today.

SOURCE BizVibe