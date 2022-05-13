BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 3,600+ Specialty Food Preserving and Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the specialty food preserving and manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 3,600 specialty food preserving and manufacturing companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.

Snapshot of company insights for BizVibe's specialty food preserving and manufacturing industry group.

Company profiles provide the following insights:

Company summary

Product and service offerings

Risk level report

Financial reports and management team contacts

Similar companies and competitors (by region)

Industry trends and challenges

Real-time news updates

Specialty Food Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

As more people stay in and work from home, the demand for canned fruits and vegetables has grown during COVID-19. The pandemic also revamped the image of canned fruits and vegetables, to the benefit of many brands. Del Monte Foods, for example, reported a 200% year-over-year spike in canned vegetables and plastic fruit cups during the beginning of the pandemic.

Labor shortages and increasing prices are a problem in many industries, but they have been particularly problematic for the fruit and vegetable industries. Shortages in the United States were primarily caused by border closings and by fewer young people entering the field, leading to demand for imported fruits and vegetables to meet demand. Automation and mechanization processes have been developed to help with the current labor shortage and are expected to help turn things around.

Specialty Food Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private specialty food companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

Dole Food Company

McCain Foods

Pinnacle Foods

Hain Celestial Group

Fraser and Neave

Specialized Manufacturers:

Danival

Key Products: frozen pizzas

Go Fruselva S.L.

Key Products: Mexican food canning, spaghetti sauce canning

Almaverde Bio Italia Srl

Key Products: frozen food entrees, food sculpting

Orskov Foods

Key Products: baked beans canning, frozen specialty foods

Nobe Aloevera

Key Products: broth canning, spaghetti canning

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's specialty food preserving and manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Frozen Fruit and Vegetable Categories:

Frozen Fruit Manufacturers

Frozen Vegetable Manufacturers

Frozen Fruit Drink and Concentrate Manufacturers

Other Specialty Food Categories:

Dried and Dehydrated Food Manufacturers

Specialty Canning Companies

Frozen Specialty Food Manufacturers

Other Specialty Food Manufacturers

