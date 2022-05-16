BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 3,700+ Apparel Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Company profiles provide the following insights:

Company summary

Product and service offerings

Risk level report

Financial reports and management team contacts

Similar companies and competitors (by region)

Industry trends and challenges

Real-time news updates

Apparel Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

The demand for sustainable apparel manufacturing is on the rise as companies and consumers alike are more conscious of the environmental impact of traditional apparel production. More companies are focused on developing practices that allow garments and apparel to be easily reused or recycled. Companies are also developing mechanical and chemical recycling technologies.

Despite an increase in consumer online spending due to the pandemic, the apparel industry was still affected negatively overall during the pandemic. Supply chain disruptions, increased transportation costs, government restrictions, and lockdowns have affected all steps of the apparel industry from manufacturing and production to sales.

Apparel Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private apparel companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

Christian Dior

Nike

Inditex

Adidas

H&M

Specialized Manufacturers:

3M

Key Products: surgical gowns

Unilene S.A.C.

Key Products: disposable gowns

Jobe Luv

Key Products: disposable shoe covers

National Safety Apparel Inc.

Key Products: flame resistant apparel

Surefire LLC

Key Products: disposable gowns, disposable head caps

View 50+ insights for all apparel companies

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's apparel industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Apparel Categories:

Men's and Boys' Apparel Manufacturers

Women's and Girls' Apparel Manufacturers

Infant Apparel Manufacturers

Top Specialized Apparel Categories:

Fur Apparel Manufacturers

Raincoat Manufacturers

Hospital Gown Manufacturers

Costume Manufacturers

Other Apparel Manufacturers

Learn more about company insights for this industry

Looking for Additional Company Insights?

Want to evaluate a specific list of suppliers and companies?

Need to identify key suppliers and compare which are best suited for you?

Looking for extensive related category lists to send RFQs?

Trying to invite buyers/sellers to an event you're organizing?

Get customized company insights tailored to your exact business needs. Speak to our analysts now.

About BizVibe

BizVibe is transforming the way buyers and sellers do business online. Our supplier intelligence and sales intelligence tools provide best-in-class company insights to help businesses discover, track, monitor, and evaluate companies of interest. BizVibe's platform contains more than 30 million company profiles, each packed with 50+ unique insights. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com or start your free trial today.

SOURCE BizVibe