BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 3,700+ Apparel Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the apparel manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 3,700 apparel companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized apparel manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
Company profiles provide the following insights:
- Company summary
- Product and service offerings
- Risk level report
- Financial reports and management team contacts
- Similar companies and competitors (by region)
- Industry trends and challenges
- Real-time news updates
Apparel Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
The demand for sustainable apparel manufacturing is on the rise as companies and consumers alike are more conscious of the environmental impact of traditional apparel production. More companies are focused on developing practices that allow garments and apparel to be easily reused or recycled. Companies are also developing mechanical and chemical recycling technologies.
Despite an increase in consumer online spending due to the pandemic, the apparel industry was still affected negatively overall during the pandemic. Supply chain disruptions, increased transportation costs, government restrictions, and lockdowns have affected all steps of the apparel industry from manufacturing and production to sales.
Apparel Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private apparel companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- Christian Dior
- Nike
- Inditex
- Adidas
- H&M
Specialized Manufacturers:
- 3M
- Key Products: surgical gowns
- Unilene S.A.C.
- Key Products: disposable gowns
- Jobe Luv
- Key Products: disposable shoe covers
- National Safety Apparel Inc.
- Key Products: flame resistant apparel
- Surefire LLC
- Key Products: disposable gowns, disposable head caps
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's apparel industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Apparel Categories:
- Men's and Boys' Apparel Manufacturers
- Women's and Girls' Apparel Manufacturers
- Infant Apparel Manufacturers
Top Specialized Apparel Categories:
- Fur Apparel Manufacturers
- Raincoat Manufacturers
- Hospital Gown Manufacturers
- Costume Manufacturers
- Other Apparel Manufacturers
