BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 3,800+ Cement and Concrete Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

May 19, 2022, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the cement and concrete manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 3,800 cement and concrete companies.
Company profiles provide the following insights:
- Company summary
- Product and service offerings
- Risk level report
- Financial reports and management team contacts
- Similar companies and competitors (by region)
- Industry trends and challenges
- Real-time news updates
Cement and Concrete Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
The global surge of urbanization and income levels is leading to a rise in long-term construction support, leading to higher demand for cement production and manufacturing. Construction demand for projects in the residential, institutional, and industrial infrastructure segments is on the rise and is expected to contribute substantially to the growth of the cement industry.
Pandemic-related lockdowns and restrictions have led to significant delays and cancellations of construction projects. In North America, losses amounted to USD 122.4 billion in lost projects due to the pandemic and a decline of 6.6% during the first year of lockdowns. Going forward, the cement industry is expected to see growth again as pandemic measures ease and support for long-term construction projects increases.
Cement and Concrete Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private cement and concrete manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- LafargeHolcim
- Anhui Conch Cement
- CNBM
- Heidelberg Cement
- Cemex
Specialized Manufacturers:
- HIL Ltd.
- Key Products: precast concrete products
- Smith-Midland Corporation
- Key Products: concrete foundation
- CEMMAC a.s.
- Key Products: concrete foundation
- The Ramco Cements Limited
- Key Products: precast concrete products
- PSZ Stone
- Key Products: concrete foundation
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's cement and concrete manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Cement and Concrete Categories:
- Cement Manufacturers
- Ready-Mix Concrete Manufacturers
- Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturers
- Concrete Pipe Manufacturers
Top Specialized Concrete Product Categories:
- Concrete Tank Manufacturers
- Concrete Incinerator Manufacturers
- Concrete Post and Pole Manufacturers
- Concrete Furniture Manufacturers
- Other Concrete Product Manufacturers
About BizVibe
BizVibe is transforming the way buyers and sellers do business online.
