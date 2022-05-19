BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 3,800+ Cement and Concrete Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Company profiles provide the following insights:

Company summary

Product and service offerings

Risk level report

Financial reports and management team contacts

Similar companies and competitors (by region)

Industry trends and challenges

Real-time news updates

Cement and Concrete Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

The global surge of urbanization and income levels is leading to a rise in long-term construction support, leading to higher demand for cement production and manufacturing. Construction demand for projects in the residential, institutional, and industrial infrastructure segments is on the rise and is expected to contribute substantially to the growth of the cement industry.

Pandemic-related lockdowns and restrictions have led to significant delays and cancellations of construction projects. In North America, losses amounted to USD 122.4 billion in lost projects due to the pandemic and a decline of 6.6% during the first year of lockdowns. Going forward, the cement industry is expected to see growth again as pandemic measures ease and support for long-term construction projects increases.

Cement and Concrete Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private cement and concrete manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

LafargeHolcim

Anhui Conch Cement

CNBM

Heidelberg Cement

Cemex

Specialized Manufacturers:

HIL Ltd.

Key Products: precast concrete products

Smith-Midland Corporation

Key Products: concrete foundation

CEMMAC a.s.

Key Products: concrete foundation

The Ramco Cements Limited

Key Products: precast concrete products

PSZ Stone

Key Products: concrete foundation

View 50+ insights for all cement and concrete companies

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's cement and concrete manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Cement and Concrete Categories:

Cement Manufacturers

Ready-Mix Concrete Manufacturers

Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturers

Concrete Pipe Manufacturers

Top Specialized Concrete Product Categories:

Concrete Tank Manufacturers

Concrete Incinerator Manufacturers

Concrete Post and Pole Manufacturers

Concrete Furniture Manufacturers

Other Concrete Product Manufacturers

