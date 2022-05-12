BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 4,300+ Fabric Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Company profiles provide the following insights:

Fabric Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

Despite COVID-19, the textiles industry has seen a rise in investments. One of the largest reasons this is an increase in the wealthy upper-middle class of emerging economies and the demand for high-quality products.

Sustainability remains one of the top challenges for the fabric industry. Consumer preferences have shifted more towards environmentally friendly products and the fabric industry has lagged on this front. The largest problem involves finding different materials to manufacture more sustainable products, along with a high use of resources to meet demand.

Fabric Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private fabric companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

TJX Companies

Lululemon Athletica

Shenzhou International Group Holdings

Zalando SE

Prada

Specialized Manufacturers:

Albany International Corp.

Key Products: fabrics, industrial textiles, machine clothing

Adinath Textiles Ltd.

Key Products: fabrics, acrylic yarn, dress materials

Fitesa S.A. and Affiliates

Key Products: fabrics, spunmelt

Albis International srl

Key Products: fabrics

INVERSIONES TEXTILES

Key Products: fabrics, embroidery

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's fabric industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Fabric Categories:

Broadwoven Fabric Mills

Nonwoven Fabric Mills

Top Specialized Fabric Categories:

Knit Fabric Mills

Narrow Fabric Mills

Schiffli Machine Embroidery

Other Fabric Manufacturers

