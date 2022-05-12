BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 4,300+ Fabric Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

May 12, 2022, 17:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the fabric manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 4,300 fabric companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized fabric manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
Company profiles provide the following insights:
- Company summary
- Product and service offerings
- Risk level report
- Financial reports and management team contacts
- Similar companies and competitors (by region)
- Industry trends and challenges
- Real-time news updates
Fabric Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
Despite COVID-19, the textiles industry has seen a rise in investments. One of the largest reasons this is an increase in the wealthy upper-middle class of emerging economies and the demand for high-quality products.
Sustainability remains one of the top challenges for the fabric industry. Consumer preferences have shifted more towards environmentally friendly products and the fabric industry has lagged on this front. The largest problem involves finding different materials to manufacture more sustainable products, along with a high use of resources to meet demand.
Fabric Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private fabric companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- TJX Companies
- Lululemon Athletica
- Shenzhou International Group Holdings
- Zalando SE
- Prada
Specialized Manufacturers:
- Albany International Corp.
- Key Products: fabrics, industrial textiles, machine clothing
- Adinath Textiles Ltd.
- Key Products: fabrics, acrylic yarn, dress materials
- Fitesa S.A. and Affiliates
- Key Products: fabrics, spunmelt
- Albis International srl
- Key Products: fabrics
- INVERSIONES TEXTILES
- Key Products: fabrics, embroidery
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's fabric industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Fabric Categories:
- Broadwoven Fabric Mills
- Nonwoven Fabric Mills
Top Specialized Fabric Categories:
- Knit Fabric Mills
- Narrow Fabric Mills
- Schiffli Machine Embroidery
- Other Fabric Manufacturers
