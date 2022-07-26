BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 5,000+ Textile Product Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Jul 26, 2022, 16:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the textile product manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 5,000 textile product manufacturing companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized textile manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
View all textile product manufacturing company profiles. Try for Free!
Company profiles provide the following insights:
- Company summary
- Product and service offerings
- Risk level report
- Financial reports and management team contacts
- Similar companies and competitors (by region)
- Industry trends and challenges
- Real-time news updates
Textile Product Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
The textiles market is one of the leading industries implementing sustainable practices. Entire textile product mills are using water-soluble and biodegradable bags in their packaging. Reducing carbon footprints has been a key focus for textile product mills, and practices such as switching to biodegradable bags are leading the charge for a healthier environment.
COVID-19 has posed some serious challenges for textile product mills, with demand for textile products plummeting significantly due to the pandemic. The global supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions, and consumption declined due to lockdowns imposed by regulators globally. Online shipping of textile products increased as a result, but recovery from the effects of the pandemic is still in a period of uncertainty.
Textile Product Manufacturing Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private textile product manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- Reliance Industries Limited
- TJX Companies
- Hengli Petrochemical
- VF Corporation
- Bath & Body Works
Specialized Manufacturers:
- Jack Wolfskin
- o Key Products: outdoor wear, outdoor equipment
- Nitto Seimo
- o Key Products: fishing nets and ropes
- Annin Flagmakers
- o Key Products: flags
- Evergreen Enterprises
- o Key Products: outdoor products, décor, furniture
- Elton Manufacturing
- o Key Products: weatherstripping
View 50+ insights for all textile product manufacturing companies
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's textile product manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Textile Product Categories:
- Textile Bag Manufacturers
- Canvas Product Manufacturers
- Cordage and Twine Manufacturers
Other Miscellaneous Textile Product Categories:
- Weatherstripping Manufacturers
- Dust Cloth Manufacturers
- Sleeping Bag Manufacturers
- Fishing Net Manufacturers
- Other Textile Product Manufacturers
Learn more about company insights for this industry
Looking for Additional Company Insights?
- Want to evaluate a specific list of suppliers and companies?
- Need to identify key suppliers and compare which are best suited for you?
- Looking for extensive related category lists to send RFQs?
- Trying to invite buyers/sellers to an event you're organizing?
Get customized company insights tailored to your exact business needs. Speak to our analysts now.
BizVibe is transforming the way buyers and sellers do business online. Our supplier intelligence and sales intelligence tools provide best-in-class company insights to help businesses discover, track, monitor, and evaluate companies of interest. BizVibe's platform contains more than 30 million company profiles, each packed with 50+ unique insights. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com or start your free trial today.
SOURCE BizVibe
Share this article