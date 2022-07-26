BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 5,000+ Textile Product Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Company profiles provide the following insights:

Textile Product Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

The textiles market is one of the leading industries implementing sustainable practices. Entire textile product mills are using water-soluble and biodegradable bags in their packaging. Reducing carbon footprints has been a key focus for textile product mills, and practices such as switching to biodegradable bags are leading the charge for a healthier environment.

COVID-19 has posed some serious challenges for textile product mills, with demand for textile products plummeting significantly due to the pandemic. The global supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions, and consumption declined due to lockdowns imposed by regulators globally. Online shipping of textile products increased as a result, but recovery from the effects of the pandemic is still in a period of uncertainty.

Textile Product Manufacturing Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private textile product manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

Reliance Industries Limited

TJX Companies

Hengli Petrochemical

VF Corporation

Bath & Body Works

Specialized Manufacturers:

Jack Wolfskin

o Key Products: outdoor wear, outdoor equipment

Nitto Seimo

o Key Products: fishing nets and ropes

Annin Flagmakers

o Key Products: flags

Evergreen Enterprises

o Key Products: outdoor products, décor, furniture

Elton Manufacturing

o Key Products: weatherstripping

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's textile product manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Textile Product Categories:

Textile Bag Manufacturers

Canvas Product Manufacturers

Cordage and Twine Manufacturers

Other Miscellaneous Textile Product Categories:

Weatherstripping Manufacturers

Dust Cloth Manufacturers

Sleeping Bag Manufacturers

Fishing Net Manufacturers

Other Textile Product Manufacturers

