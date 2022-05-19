BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 5,500+ Glass Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Company profiles provide the following insights:

Company summary

Product and service offerings

Risk level report

Financial reports and management team contacts

Similar companies and competitors (by region)

Industry trends and challenges

Real-time news updates

Glass Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

Technologies such as the IoT, robotics, artificial intelligence, and automation are helping reduce costs in the glass manufacturing industry and improve quality and productivity. Robotic automation helps with mixing, heating, forming, and packaging applications in the production of glass products.

Glass manufacturers are expected to cut productions costs as much as possible, which means that the current increases in labor costs is a major challenge for the industry. Labor shortages, rising wages, and more have led to rising labor and production costs for glass manufacturers. Increased supply chain and transportation costs have also led to both increased labor costs and higher material costs.

Glass Manufacturing Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private glass manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

Saint-Gobain

PPG Industries

Corning International

AGC Co.

Kyocera Co

Specialized Manufacturers:

· Henan Ancai Hi-tech Co. Ltd.

Key Products: glass products, coated glass

AGC Glass Products Co., Ltd.

Key Products: glass products, coated glass

Stoelzle Glass Group

Key Products: glass cookware, laboratory glass

DOT Foods Inc.

Key Products: glass cookware

Sysco Corporation

Key Products: glass cookware

View 50+ insights for all glass manufacturing companies

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's glass manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Glass Categories:

Flat Glass Manufacturers

Glass Container Manufacturers

Glass Product Manufacturers (Made from Purchased Glass)

Top Specialized Glass Product Categories:

Laboratory Glassware Manufacturers

Glass Christmas Ornament Manufacturers

Glass Cookware Manufacturers

Glass Ashtray Manufacturers

Other Glass Product Manufacturers

Learn more about company insights for this industry

Looking for Additional Company Insights?

Want to evaluate a specific list of suppliers and companies?

Need to identify key suppliers and compare which are best suited for you?

Looking for extensive related category lists to send RFQs?

Trying to invite buyers/sellers to an event you're organizing?

Get customized company insights tailored to your exact business needs. Speak to our analysts now.

About BizVibe

BizVibe is transforming the way buyers and sellers do business online. Our supplier intelligence and sales intelligence tools provide best-in-class company insights to help businesses discover, track, monitor, and evaluate companies of interest. BizVibe's platform contains more than 30 million company profiles, each packed with 50+ unique insights. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com or start your free trial today.

SOURCE BizVibe