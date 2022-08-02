BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 5,800+ Commercial and Service Industry Machinery Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Aug 02, 2022, 16:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the commercial and service industry machinery manufacturing sector. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 5,800 commercial and service industry machinery companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
View all commercial and service industry machinery company profiles. Try for Free!
Company profiles provide the following insights:
- Company summary
- Product and service offerings
- Risk level report
- Financial reports and management team contacts
- Similar companies and competitors (by region)
- Industry trends and challenges
- Real-time news updates
Commercial and Service Industry Machinery Manufacturing Insights: Trends and Challenges
Smart equipment, meant to make processes and tasks cheaper and more efficient, is replacing traditional equipment and providing better output and opportunities for commercial machinery manufacturers. Smart equipment has also been very useful during the pandemic as it can communicate with other devices, monitor real-time data, be accessed remotely, display a plethora of information, analyze data using AI, and respond to circumstances accordingly.
As office and commercial segments locked down during the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for products from commercial machinery manufacturers fell. Work-from-home culture has also become a consistent permanent trend worldwide, leading to more uncertainty in the industry. Construction of new offices will also slow down as remote working practices drive down demand.
Commercial and Service Industry Machinery Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private commercial and service industry machinery companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- Parker Hannifin
- Xerox Corp.
- Veritiv Corp.
- Terex Corp.
Specialized Manufacturers:
- Evoqua Water Technologies
- Key Products: water treatment equipment
- SandenVendo
- Key Products: vending equipment
- Ali Group S.r.l.
- Key Products: foodservice equipment
- Alliance Laundry Systems LLC
- Key Products: commercial laundry equipment
- Fabbri Group
- Key Products: amusement ride manufacturers
View 50+ insights for all commercial and service industry machinery companies
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's commercial and service industry machinery manufacturing insights cover the following segments.
Top Commercial and Service Machinery Categories:
- Optical Instrument and Lens Manufacturers
- Photographic and Photocopying Equipment Manufacturers
Other Commercial and Service Machinery Categories:
- Calculator Manufacturers
- Vending Machine Manufacturers
- Carnival and Amusement Park Ride Manufacturers
- Commercial-Type Coffee Making and Cooking Equipment Manufacturers
- Car Washing Machinery Manufacturers
Learn more about company insights for this industry
Looking for Additional Company Insights?
- Want to evaluate a specific list of suppliers and companies?
- Need to identify key suppliers and compare which are best suited for you?
- Looking for extensive related category lists to send RFQs?
- Trying to invite buyers/sellers to an event you're organizing?
Get customized company insights tailored to your exact business needs. Speak to our analysts now.
BizVibe is transforming the way buyers and sellers do business online. Our supplier intelligence and sales intelligence tools provide best-in-class company insights to help businesses discover, track, monitor, and evaluate companies of interest. BizVibe's platform contains more than 30 million company profiles, each packed with 50+ unique insights. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com or start your free trial today.
SOURCE BizVibe
Share this article