BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 500+ Leather Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Leather Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

Due to a rise in disposable income around the world, the market for new and used luxury handbags is on the rise, which is also increasing the demand for leather products. The lockdown demand for escapism has also led to higher consumer demand for leather products, and especially leather handbags. Increased spending on personal goods due to growing fashion-consciousness is one of the major reasons for the growth of the leather goods market.

The leather tanning industry has been affected by the demand for leather substitutes. The biggest drivers for the growth of leather alternatives are evolving consumer trends, a growing awareness about the environmental impact of traditional leather, and rising demand for animal cruelty-free products.

Leather Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private leather companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

Hermes International

Christian Dior SE

Kering

Richemont

Moncler

Specialized Manufacturers:

Amin Tannery Limited

Key Offerings: leather finishing

Huafon Microfibre ( Shanghai ) Co. Ltd.

) Co. Ltd. Key Offerings: leather services

Chokwang Leather Co. Ltd.

Key Offerings: leather services

Shakeel and Sons

Key Offerings: leather working

APH Industries

Key Offerings: leather working

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's leather industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Leather Manufacturing Categories:

Leather Bag Manufacturers

Leather Glove Manufacturers

Leather Belt Manufacturers

Top Specialized Leather Manufacturing Categories:

Leather Converters

Leather Embossing Companies

Leather Colouring Companies

Leather Finishing Companies

Other Leather Manufacturers

