BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 6,200+ Motor Vehicle Part Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Motor Vehicle Part Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

Demand for electric vehicles is creating new growth opportunities for auto part manufacturers on a global scale. Global consumer perception is gravitating towards electric vehicles due to them being better for the environment and having less of a carbon footprint. Auto part manufacturers are setting up the infrastructure and expertise for the scale of demand expected to emerge in a few years.

As automobiles sales declined during the pandemic, so did the demand for automotive parts and components. Lockdowns have led to a fall in demand for vehicles, which in turn has affected the demand for car parts.

Motor Vehicle Part Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private motor vehicle part companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Lear Corporation

Tenneco

Denso

Continental AG

Specialized Manufacturers:

TUFFA UK LTD

NTN Corporation

Knorr-Bremse AG

Titan International Inc.

Meritor Inc.

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's motor vehicle part manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Motor Vehicle Part Categories:

Motor Vehicle Engine and Engine Part Manufacturers

Motor Vehicle Brake System Manufacturers

Motor Vehicle Electrical and Electronic Equipment Manufacturers

Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Manufacturers

Specialized Motor Vehicle Part Categories:

Automotive Mirror Frame Manufacturers

Air Bag Initiator Manufacturers

Trailer Hitch Manufacturers

Windshield Wiper Blade Manufacturers

Gas Tank Manufacturers

Other Motor Vehicle Part Manufacturers

