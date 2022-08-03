BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 6,400+ Electrical Equipment and Component Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Aug 03, 2022, 17:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the electrical equipment and component manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 6,400 electrical equipment and component manufacturing companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
View all electrical equipment and component manufacturing company profiles. Try for Free!
Company profiles provide the following insights:
- Company summary
- Product and service offerings
- Risk level report
- Financial reports and management team contacts
- Similar companies and competitors (by region)
- Industry trends and challenges
- Real-time news updates
Electrical Equipment and Component Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
Demand for EV batteries is increasing in the electrical equipment and component manufacturing industry. With many countries around the world working to improve the share of renewable energy in their overall energy mix creates a significant market for battery storage and is one of the primary factors for the growth in demand for EV batteries.
Rising manufacturing costs are affecting many electrical equipment and component manufacturers. The increased costs of supply chain logistics and labor have caused manufacturing costs to increase. Raw material prices have seen many fluctuations as they can be affected by things such as the pandemic, supply chain woes, and even regulations.
Electrical Equipment and Component Manufacturing Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private electrical equipment and component manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- Inventus Power
- Pegatron
- Gree
- General Electric
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Specialized Manufacturers:
- Exide Technologies
- Key Products: battery chargers, batteries, power converters
- Delta-Q Technologies
- Key Products: battery chargers
- AMETEK, Inc.
- Key Products: electromechanical devices
- Sungrow Power Supply
- Key Products: solar inverters
- SMA Solar Technology
- Key Products: solar inverters
View 50+ insights for all electrical equipment and component companies
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's electrical equipment and component manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Electrical Equipment and Component Categories:
- Storage and Primary Battery Manufacturers
- Fiber Optic Cable Manufacturers
- Carrying Wiring Device Manufacturers
- Carbon and Graphite Product Manufacturers
Other Electrical Equipment and Component Categories:
- Surge Suppresser Manufacturers
- Inverter Manufacturers
- Electric Bell Manufacturers
- Battery Charger Manufacturers
Learn more about company insights for this industry
Looking for Additional Company Insights?
- Want to evaluate a specific list of suppliers and companies?
- Need to identify key suppliers and compare which are best suited for you?
- Looking for extensive related category lists to send RFQs?
- Trying to invite buyers/sellers to an event you're organizing?
Get customized company insights tailored to your exact business needs. Speak to our analysts now.
BizVibe is transforming the way buyers and sellers do business online. Our supplier intelligence and sales intelligence tools provide best-in-class company insights to help businesses discover, track, monitor, and evaluate companies of interest. BizVibe's platform contains more than 30 million company profiles, each packed with 50+ unique insights. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com or start your free trial today.
SOURCE BizVibe
Share this article