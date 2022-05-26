BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 7,100+ Lighting Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Company profiles provide the following insights:

Lighting Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

One of the key factors driving growth for global lighting manufacturers is stellar demand from the global smart lighting market. Currently, the global smart lighting market is valued at USD 13.20 billion and is projected to reach USD 27.7 billion by 2026. Integrated lighting control systems, smart city projects, the declining cost of LEDs products, and the integration of lighting solutions with smart devices are major factors impacting the growth of smart lighting products.

During COVID-19 lockdowns, the global lighting industry saw sales decline as many spaces were closed down, reducing demand for lighting products globally. Offices and commercial segments, stores, and restaurants were closed for a prolonged period, leading to significant sales losses for the market. Work-from-home culture is further expected to negatively affect the industry as it becomes a long-term trend, reducing demand for commercial lighting products.

Lighting Manufacturing Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private lighting manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

General Electric

Acuity Brands

Cree

Signify

Osram

Specialized Manufacturers:

Laxapana Batteries Plc

ExeLED Holdings Inc.

Autopal Industries Ltd.

Prophotonix Limited

Surya Roshni Ltd.

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's lighting manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Lighting Categories:

Lamp Bulb and Part Manufacturers

Residential Light Fixture Manufacturers

Commercial and Industrial Light Fixture Manufacturers

Specialized Lighting Categories:

Flashlight Manufacturers

Christmas Tree Lights Manufacturers

Spotlight Manufacturers

Street Light Fixture Manufacturers

Other Lighting Manufacturers

