BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 7,100+ Lighting Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

May 26, 2022, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the lighting manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 7,100 lighting companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized lighting manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
Company profiles provide the following insights:
- Company summary
- Product and service offerings
- Risk level report
- Financial reports and management team contacts
- Similar companies and competitors (by region)
- Industry trends and challenges
- Real-time news updates
Lighting Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
One of the key factors driving growth for global lighting manufacturers is stellar demand from the global smart lighting market. Currently, the global smart lighting market is valued at USD 13.20 billion and is projected to reach USD 27.7 billion by 2026. Integrated lighting control systems, smart city projects, the declining cost of LEDs products, and the integration of lighting solutions with smart devices are major factors impacting the growth of smart lighting products.
During COVID-19 lockdowns, the global lighting industry saw sales decline as many spaces were closed down, reducing demand for lighting products globally. Offices and commercial segments, stores, and restaurants were closed for a prolonged period, leading to significant sales losses for the market. Work-from-home culture is further expected to negatively affect the industry as it becomes a long-term trend, reducing demand for commercial lighting products.
Lighting Manufacturing Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private lighting manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- General Electric
- Acuity Brands
- Cree
- Signify
- Osram
Specialized Manufacturers:
- Laxapana Batteries Plc
- ExeLED Holdings Inc.
- Autopal Industries Ltd.
- Prophotonix Limited
- Surya Roshni Ltd.
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's lighting manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Lighting Categories:
- Lamp Bulb and Part Manufacturers
- Residential Light Fixture Manufacturers
- Commercial and Industrial Light Fixture Manufacturers
Specialized Lighting Categories:
- Flashlight Manufacturers
- Christmas Tree Lights Manufacturers
- Spotlight Manufacturers
- Street Light Fixture Manufacturers
- Other Lighting Manufacturers
