BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 7,400+ Miscellaneous Wood Product Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Wood Product Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

Sustainability is becoming increasingly important across industries. Factors such as the demand for more environmentally friendly products and global carbon footprint reduction are some of the major reasons for the demand for sustainability in the wood product manufacturing industry.

Global wages are increasing, leading to a rise in labor costs that poses challenges for industries such as wood products, an industry with low margins. As labor costs continue to increase, companies are being careful about the rise of prices for their products so as to not cut too much into sales. This is causing profit margins to be compressed, creating pressure on wood product manufacturers.

Wood Product Manufacturing Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private miscellaneous wood product manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

Stora Enso

Georgia Pacific

Weyerhaeuser

Canfor

Arauco

Specialized Manufacturers:

Amorim

Key Products: cork products

Jelinek Cork Group

Key Products: cork products

Poggenpohl

Key Products: kitchen cabinets

Dinearth Eco Friendly Tableware

Key Products: wood cutlery, biodegradable tableware

Natural Tableware

Key Products: wood cutlery, biodegradable tableware

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's miscellaneous wood product manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Wood Product Categories:

Wood Window and Door Manufacturers

Cut Stock, Resawing Lumber, and Planing Companies

Wood Container and Pallet Manufacturers

Manufactured Home (Mobile Home) Manufacturers

Prefabricated Wood Building Manufacturers

Other Wood Product Categories:

Wood Cabinet Manufacturers

Shoe Tree Manufacturers

Cork Product Manufacturers

Wood Toothpick Manufacturers

Wood Kitchenware Item Manufacturers

